The Prime Minister wants to see the first migrants handed a ‘one-way ticket’ to Rwanda flown out in roughly six weeks as the Government battles to curb Channel crossings.

Boris Johnson is reportedly keen for the first flight carrying those deemed to have arrived in the UK illegally – including those taking to the water to embark on the perilous journey in small boats – to leave late next month, marking the start of plans to move thousands within the next few years.

But the Government is braced for the widely criticised plans to be challenged in the courts, which could prove an obstacle to their progress.

Announcing the plans on Thursday, Boris Johnson said Rwanda as “one of the safest countries in the world”, adding that it is “globally recognised for its record of welcoming and integrating migrants”.

However a statement by the UK’s international ambassador for human rights Rita French in July 2021 expressed “regret” that Rwanda was not conducting “transparent, credible and independent investigations into allegations of human rights violations including deaths in custody and torture”.

She added: “We were disappointed that Rwanda did not support the UK recommendation to screen, identify and provide support to trafficking victims, including those held in government transit centres.”

The Daily mail is definitely keen on the scheme, this was their front page today. However Tim Walker wrote that: “‘The left’ now translates as anyone with a shred of decency.”

Tory MP Lucy Allan also tweeted: “Rwanda is a wonderful welcoming country – please can the Left stop trashing Rwanda.”

Again the quote from the government about Rwanda was added to a meme, which we hope she saw.

Joe Politics put on ‘honest’ subtitles to the PM’s speech about the plan.

Boris Johnson unveils his plans for sending refugees crossing the Channel to Rwanda.*



*With honest subtitles pic.twitter.com/Igb8DCladR — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) April 14, 2022

