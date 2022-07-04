The UK is set to send £9.4 billion to the EU as part of the Brexit divorce deal this year.

This figure is £3 billion higher than the UK government had calculated.

Currency fall

Sadly, since the Brexit vote in 2016, the exchange rate of the pound against other leading currencies has fallen significantly.

Back then, the pound was 1.22 to the Euro, but today it is 1.16.

The fee is paid in the European currency, so an extra three billion has been added on.

This isn’t the end of the payments either, there is still £26.6 billion left to pay. If the pound continues to struggle then that total cost could spiral upwards.

The Treasury puts the final tally of the divorce bill at £35 billion to £39 billion, whilst the Commission has priced it slightly higher at £41 billion.

It was agreed in 2019 and covers money that the UK had already pledged to EU schemes as a member, plus the pensions of British officials.

Reactions

A LOT of people blamed the EU but others saw it as another failure of Brexit:

1.

You just knew this would be weaponised.



Let's blame the EU.



Wait until the readers find out about the €30.9 billion due on 1 January 2023.https://t.co/tWk7b3Fo5s#brexit #brexitreality — Brexit Fails (@BrexitFails) July 3, 2022

2.

⁦@BorisJohnson⁩ ⁦@UKParliament⁩

Remind me again, why are doing Brexit ?



It is harming Brits, it’s killing the supply-chain, driving higher prices for everyday goods, wrecking the transportation industry and now this.



What benefits ? https://t.co/Ix5Wv3sBCo — Alnwick UK (@AlnwickUk) July 2, 2022

3.

This is rubbing salt into wound! Brexit has totally screwed our lives up in many ways, it’s taken our freedom of movement in EU, it’s destroyed many aspirations of young & old, it’s created a bureaucratic nightmare for trade & increased inflation! https://t.co/MXp7wdNUxB — jpb0332 (@jb0332) July 3, 2022

4.

5.

Words that didn't appear on the side of the bus.

Britain must pay EU eye-watering £9.4bn Brexit divorce bill – and it does not stop there https://t.co/30Szk2wGN6 — Joe Thomas (@jgtsport) July 4, 2022

Related: Telegraph wakes up to economic impact of Brexit