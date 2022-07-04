Attorney General Suella Braverman waded into the Brexit debate and blamed someone other than the government, as usual.
She told the Sunday Telegraph that remainer civil servants are blocking the government’s efforts to cut EU legislation after Brexit because don’t want to help cut all ties with the European Union.
She claims she had battled with officials who are unable “to conceive of the possibility of life outside of the EU”.
“Some of the biggest battles you face as a minister are, in the nicest possible way, with Whitehall and internally with civil servants, as opposed to your political battles in the chamber,” Ms Braverman told.
Braverman said: “Don’t take this as an opportunity to bash the civil service. But what I have seen, time and time again, [is] that there is a Remain bias.”
It would be hard not to see her comments as bashing the civil service.
She then added: “I’ll say it. I have seen resistance to some of the measures that ministers have wanted to bring forward. Because there’s an inability to conceive of the possibility of life outside of the EU.”
In response to her claims filmmaker, Peter Stefanovic has created a new video where he ‘added some actual facts.’
Have a watch and see if you think Braverman’s comments are correct.
As you can imagine, a lot of people did not agree with Braverman passing the buck to civil servants for Brexit failings.
