Union leaders were scathing about how long it has taken to elect a new prime minister and made it clear that Liz Truss’s top priority must be tackling the cost-of-living crisis.
It comes as filmmaker Peter Stefanovic has collected a number of clips by Prime Minister Liz Truss, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Suella Braverman and Brandon Lewis all making comments that more than hint at a bonfire of workers’ rights.
Rudderless
Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Leaving the country rudderless all summer at a time of great emergency has been nothing short of a national disgrace.
“The Government has got to get back to governing immediately. Liz Truss must do what should’ve happened months ago and deliver help to the millions unable to cope with their crushing bills.
“Many family finances may never recover without an urgent assistance plan. Tackling the cost-of-living crisis must be the prime minister’s number one priority, not wasting precious time attacking unions for trying to help working people through the pain.
“Hard on the heels of an energy lifeline must be an above-inflation wage rise for the public services currently haemorrhaging staff to better-paying parts of the economy. If there’s no-one left to run the hospitals, schools, town halls, police stations and care homes communities rely on, we’ll all be done for.
“Cutting taxes only assists the better-off. It won’t help the hospital porters, teaching assistants, care staff or other low-paid workers one bit.”
Video
Peter shared the video and wrote: “NOW Prime Minister Liz Truss, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Suella Braverman & Brandon Lewis explain why.”
Reactions
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
Related: Watch: Comedian’s version of Liz Truss’ speech is a must watch