Union leaders were scathing about how long it has taken to elect a new prime minister and made it clear that Liz Truss’s top priority must be tackling the cost-of-living crisis.

It comes as filmmaker Peter Stefanovic has collected a number of clips by Prime Minister Liz Truss, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Suella Braverman and Brandon Lewis all making comments that more than hint at a bonfire of workers’ rights.

Rudderless

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Leaving the country rudderless all summer ​at a time of great emergency has been nothing short of a ​national disgrace.

“​The Government has got to get back to governing immediately. Liz Truss must do what should’ve happened months ago and deliver help to the millions ​unable to cope with ​their crushing bills.

“Many famil​y finances may never recover ​without an urgent assistance plan. Tackling the cost-of-living​ ​crisis must be ​the prime minister’s number one priority, not wasting precious time attacking unions for trying to help working people through the pain.

“​Hard on the heels of ​an energy lifeline ​must be an above-inflation wage rise for the public services currently haemorrhaging staff to better-paying parts of the economy. If there’s no-one left to run the hospitals, schools, town halls, police stations and care homes communities rely on, we’ll all be done for.

“Cutting taxes only assists the better-off. It won’t help the hospital porters, teaching assistants, care staff or other low-paid ​workers one bit.”

Video

Peter shared the video and wrote: “NOW Prime Minister Liz Truss, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Suella Braverman & Brandon Lewis explain why.”

Prime Minister Liz Truss, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Suella Braverman & Brandon Lewis explain why pic.twitter.com/qHEHwsaLhd — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) September 12, 2022

Reactions

Take nothing for granted… workers’ rights are being eroded right in front of our eyes ⬇️ https://t.co/cUH9BWrYRk — Dr Suzanne Culshaw (she/her) 🌻 (@SuzanneCulshaw) September 12, 2022

Join a union now! @PeterStefanovi2 doing his usual brilliant work. Actors: if you’re not already a member of @EquityUK then why not?!? Join today. Now. Right now. Do it. https://t.co/x1TBXfD1ac — Matthew Spencer (@lespence) September 12, 2022

Make no mistake, the plan is to turn the UK into the sweatshop of Europe. https://t.co/jkDW6HaqoO — Mr_Kwacky II (@Wholehearted25) September 12, 2022

We are in bother https://t.co/ebk7sujFKB — Gavin H (@gheaton81) September 12, 2022

#RT @PeterStefanovi2: This Government would send kids up chimneys if we let them https://t.co/Skuf2R2kn8 — Mash H #ENOUGHISENOUGH #TORIESOUT (@Mash_uk77) September 12, 2022

Caring sharing tories empowered by Brexit. Workers rights will all but disappear. https://t.co/zDMy6u86Gf — Pete (@Petecbr650) September 12, 2022

