On Sunday afternoon in Edinburgh, a demonstrator appeared in the crowd, gathered to proclamation of King Charles III, brandishing a sign that read ‘f*** imperialism, abolish monarchy’.

It was later confirmed by the police that 22-year-old woman was arrested ‘in connection with a breach of the peace’.

In response, LBC presenter Andrew Marr slammed decision to arrest the protestor.

Alarmed

Marr was appearing on Good Morning Britain and argued that King Charles III has been ‘alarmed and upset’ by the move.

‘We have seen protestors holding up cards saying they don’t want a new king, they don’t want a monarchy and a few people booing and they have been arrested up and down the country,’ Marr claimed.

‘I think that is outrageous. We are a democratic country. We are an open disputatious country where we can say what is on our minds and I don’t believe for a moment that this is what the new king would have wanted.

‘In fact, I would bet a lot of money that the new King is equally alarmed and upset by the fact that protestors are being arrested.’

Watch

"We have seen protesters holding up cards saying they don't want a monarchy & a few people booing & they have been arrested… I think that is outrageous". Andrew Marr shows why hes sitting there when he adds he doesn't believe for one moment this is what the new King wants. #GMB pic.twitter.com/whZO1il3eK — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) September 12, 2022

