Boris Johnson was facing questions over his delay in suspending the Tory whip from an MP accused of drunkenly groping two men at a private members’ club.

Fresh allegations emerged against Chris Pincher after the Prime Minister bowed to pressure when an investigation was launched by Parliament’s sexual misconduct watchdog on Friday.

Mr Pincher quit as Tory deputy chief whip when allegations of unwanted touching at London’s Carlton Club emerged a day earlier.

Parish

Tory Andrew Bridgen suggested Downing Street was guilty of “double standards” in the difference in the handling of the “arch loyalist” and Neil Parish, the Conservative who was forced to stand down as an MP after admitting watching pornography in the Commons.

Mr Bridgen said No 10’s action had been insufficient, telling BBC Newsnight: “For those who wish to maintain confidence in the Prime Minister or even regain it it has been a particularly bad day.

“Neil was a very independent-minded Conservative backbencher, he never really sought patronage and he did hold ministers to account. Chris Pincher is seen as an arch-loyalist and I think that, to most people, will be the reason for the difference in their treatment. And that’s not tenable either.”

Private Eye

Private Eye has been trending for the last couple of days and this is the reason why

If you're wondering why Private Eye is trending https://t.co/KCeuhnQnW3 — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 29, 2022

Then out of nowhere tractor porn tory Neil Priash moaned about his treatment compared to Pincher.

This tweet from a Twitter account has gone viral as it’s to the point and amusing:

“I agree with the Porn Man. The Blow-Job Man should remove the whip from the Groping Man.”

Bravo!

I agree with the Porn Man. The Blow-Job Man should remove the whip from the Groping Man. https://t.co/DdjsMiuoey — Mark 🇺🇦 (@quigonsmith) July 1, 2022

A lot of people loved this comment:

Twitter was invented for this tweet, https://t.co/JUSdQNHQRt — Jemma Joy Lib Dem 💙🔶🔶 (@JemmaDem) July 1, 2022

