Piers Morgan claimed to have the “universal support” of the British public in his first TV interview since leaving Good Morning Britain.

The former breakfast TV presenter spoke to US conservative news personality Tucker Carlson and stood by his comments made in relation to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, accusing the couple of the “most extraordinarily disingenuous hit job” on the royal family.

And he even thinks he has the backing of the British public, saying: “Old, young, black, white, it didn’t matter. They’ve been coming up to me in their droves all day every day.”

“The British people have seen through this”

Morgan said people either agree with his comments on Meghan or defended his right to free speech.

“The British people have seen through this,” he told Carlson on the Fox Nation streaming service.

Morgan said he has had a “lot” of job offers since leaving Good Morning Britain and explored the circumstances surrounding his departure.

He briefly walked off the set after a confrontation with weather presenter Alex Beresford.

Morgan described his former colleague as “the stand-in weather guy who does the weather occasionally”.

He added: “He’s not a journalist. But he’s somebody I’ve helped with his career a number of times when he’s asked me to.”

Premeditated attack… on a personal level

Morgan accused Beresford of a “premeditated attack… on a personal level”.

He said he should not have walked off the set. And Morgan addressed his former Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid’s on-air statement regarding his departure.

He said he “didn’t particularly like it”, but suggested she was “in the grip of fear”.

Morgan added: “I honestly think she was in the grip of fear. I think she was fearful that if she went too far in saying nice things about me, the same thing might happen to her, that there would be a huge Twitter pile on.”

Reactions

People were quick to react to the interview, with many expressing shock that a “silenced” man is making yet another national TV appearance.

Man who met woman on press junket once still can’t get over she wasn’t interested part 4582. https://t.co/qVKAIkm6Wi — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) April 2, 2021

the mere existence of piers morgan is proof that mediocre white men can achieve anything despite lacking talent or intellect or any discernible features whatsoever



pic.twitter.com/NLNzjDvZng — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 6, 2021

‘Piers Morgan to discuss Meghan Markle feud with Tucker Carlson in tell-all TV interview’ – he’s breaking his long silence AGAIN? — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) April 2, 2021

Piers Morgan’s entire life now seems to be pretending he’s had a personal fall-out with people he’s seen once across a room at a corporate event. — Huw (@Huwburt) April 6, 2021

But it wasn’t until the creator, executive producer, head writer, and show runner for all five seasons of the HBO television series The Wire (2002–2008), David Simon waded in that it go really heated.

Ahead of the interview, Piers Morgan took to Twitter to promote his appearance when Simon, 61, began the war of words…

In an ocean of talking-head sewage, what are the chances that the two most pouty and puckered assholes in broadcast television would ever swim through the brown, find each other, and discuss the events of the day? https://t.co/m0Yf9do7Bo — David Simon (@AoDespair) April 5, 2021

Talking of sewage, Dave… you were all over me like a sycophantic chap rash when I interviewed you. Yet now you play the vicious horrible illiberal liberal to appease your vile woke base. All a bit sh*t really. But on a positive note, I loved The Wire. https://t.co/h2KOWSQ5Uw — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 5, 2021

Then Simon dropped this…

“You met me once, on a stage at Cannes with Richard Plepler & Aaron Sorkin on a panel I attended at the request of HBO. 1) Didn’t know you from a fart in high wind. 2) Was polite to said fart at Richard’s request as that man was a Medici to me. Now go lick some racist royalty.”

You met me once, on a stage at Cannes with Richard Plepler & Aaron Sorkin on a panel I attended at the request of HBO. 1) Didn’t know you from a fart in high wind. 2) Was polite to said fart at Richard’s request as that man was a Medici to me. Now go lick some racist royalty. https://t.co/8Rmay903Du — David Simon (@AoDespair) April 5, 2021

Sorkin is swell and has gigs. I’m still working for Time Warner after a quarter century. You’re unemployed and if it was a Tijuana cathouse and you had a fistful of fifties, you still couldn’t get laid at TW or anywhere else over here. Not after that pratfall you did at CNN. https://t.co/DCQkIb0dmt — David Simon (@AoDespair) April 5, 2021

There were a lot of people who commented on the spat between the two.

Your response to #PusMorgan is a work of Twitter Art .👏🏽 — Natalie Rowe (@RealNatalieRowe) April 6, 2021

Piers Morgan has blocked me (after unblocking me just long enough to insist on his right to bully young women). So I can’t see what David Simon (who wrote The Wire) is dunking on him for here. But I’m absolutely here for the ‘moral midgetry’ https://t.co/yla5iQM8zR — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) April 5, 2021

Just in case anyone is in any doubt: before he wrote the book Homicide and brilliant TV like ‘The Wire’ and ‘The Plot Against America’ @AODespair was a real journalist, doing real reporting in Baltimore, unlike the Bizarre celebrity creep background of Piers Morgan https://t.co/sXayRrqVQI — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) April 5, 2021

Piers Morgan trying to shit talk David Simon; it’s a like a kid with a BB gun trying to take down a Howitzer battery. pic.twitter.com/KcJhKPISNO — Mic Wright 🏳️‍🌈🌋🏴‍☠️ (@brokenbottleboy) April 5, 2021

