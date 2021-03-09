Alex Beresford became an unlikely hero this morning after he called Piers Morgan out for stoking the fire around Meghan and Harry’s split from the royal family.

The Good Morning Britain presenter walked out on his own show earlier on after facing some uncomfortable questions over his conduct.

Beresford said there had been an “overwhelming amount of negative press” aimed at the couple and seemed to single Morgan out as he said “we all need to take a step back” on the issue.

It comes as Prince Harry took aim at Britain’s tabloid press saying they were a “large part” of why they left UK.

He recalled a conversation he had at a charity fundraiser in which he was told that the UK is “very bigoted”, and he said he replied: “The UK is not bigoted, the UK press is bigoted, specifically the tabloids.”

He added: “But unfortunately if the source of information is inherently corrupt or racist or biased then that filters out to the rest of society.”

Questions over racism also cropped up on GMB, with Beresford saying: “The thing with racism is that it isn’t always caught on camera.

“Racism isn’t always a black man lying on the floor with a white police officer’s knee on his neck.”

The weatherman’s ability to hold Piers and others to account has been widely lauded on social media. Here’s what people have had to say so far:

What an absolutely cracking start to the morning. A dark knight rises to Meghan’s rescue and calls Piers out on his own show, and like the giant manbaby he is, he storms off. pic.twitter.com/1gE04NjYO7 — Dr Gráinne Nic An tSaoi 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@pongosapien) March 9, 2021

ALEX BERESFORD HAS MADE PIERS MORGAN WALK “FROM HIS OWN SHOW!” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



Alex 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #GMB pic.twitter.com/neW1WdMDxo — Rino The Beagle (@RinoTheBeagle) March 9, 2021

“Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen….yesterday was incredibly hard to watch. Incredibly hard to watch.” I hope ⁦@alexberesfordTV⁩ has the full support of his ITV bosses here https://t.co/906vbEGdkD — Jess Brammar (@jessbrammar) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan after storming off from Alex Beresford #GMB pic.twitter.com/UDq5ugOK10 — Jessie T (@JessicaThorley1) March 9, 2021

Well said Alex Beresford! 👇 Look at the shame on Piers' face before he stormed off



This so needed to be said https://t.co/cYi5WUHJf5 — Baker Street Herald #W3CU (@bakerstherald) March 9, 2021

Related: ‘What have they done’: UK press reacts to Harry and Meghan interview