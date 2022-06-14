Lord Geidt accepted that it was “reasonable” to suggest the prime minister may have breached the Ministerial Code as a result of having been issued with a fixed penalty notice by the Metropolitan Police.

“If I am to take the view of, say, the ordinary man or woman in the language as it were on the face of the code then I think … it’s reasonable to say that perhaps a fixed penalty notice and the PM paying for it may have constituted not meeting the overarching duty of the Ministerial Code of complying with the law,” he said.

Free-orbiting adviser

However, he indicated he would not be launching an investigation into Johnson even though he has now received greater powers to initiate is his own inquiries.

He said that was an “asset of the prime minister as a minister of the Crown” rather than a “free-orbiting adviser” and still required Johnson’s final consent before starting an investigation.

“The new terms of reference show there is still some small limitation on the capacity of the independent adviser to be truly independent,” he said.

Lord Geidt, @BorisJohnson's ministerial standards adviser, speaks to a Commons committee pic.twitter.com/JCLWtxBSCA — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) June 14, 2022

He also didn’t really answer if he was going to resign or not?

Asked to clarify if he threatened to resign, Lord Geidt says it's not about him, but "preserving the system, code and making it work". pic.twitter.com/MXA17n3MV0 — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) June 14, 2022

Reactions

So the outcome of it all appears to be he had no power to do anything, which left a lot of people to wonder what the point of his role is:

1.

is and will always be only as effective as a bulwark against misconduct and corruption as any prime minister wants it to be — Robert Peston (@Peston) June 14, 2022

2.

Lord Geidt now saying he couldn’t give PM advice because if the PM didn’t accept it then things would become tricky — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) June 14, 2022

3.

The sum of it.



Party-gate happened.



Lord Geidt didn't have power to ask for an inquiry.



He didn't ask for an inquiry.



But he asked the PM to issue a statement.



Which the PM did.



Therefore an inquiry wasn't needed.



But he can now ask for inquiry if he wants. — Theo Usherwood (@theousherwood) June 14, 2022

4.

Lord Geidt‘s ‘job’ seems to be him saying: ‘You probably shouldn’t do that mate’ to Boris once a month or so, followed by: ‘See, I told you’, the following week. — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) June 14, 2022

5.

Lord Geidt has what must be the easiest job in the world, drawing a doubtless handsome salary for saying 'tut tut' to Boris Johnson every six month or so — David__Osland (@David__Osland) June 14, 2022

6.

Lord Geidt the standards ethics minister saying he couldn’t give PM advice because if the PM didn’t accept it then things would become tricky



You cannot make this up. PM can only sanction a Minster or himself. The cult of the court of Johnson. — paul (@paulwardy66) June 14, 2022

7.

‘It’s been a busy year’ says Lord Geidt. Auditioning for stand up — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) June 14, 2022

8.

Just reading why Lord Geidt is trending.



So basically, he has a job which doesn't involve being the words that are in the job title and the job isn't really a job just a job title which doesn't describe what it is that he doesn't actually do.



Glad that's all cleared up. — Fiery Archer 🏳️‍🌈 🌸 (@Fiery_Archer) June 14, 2022

9.

Just heard,from a listener, on the @mrjamesob programme – If Lord Geidt spoke in a Cockney accent he would have been laughed out of that room. — Jonquil (@JonquilLucy) June 14, 2022

10.

Maybe this sums it up the best?

So the position held by Lord Geidt is a load of Shite https://t.co/iJu7BpYUrM — Dave Batley (@DBFole13) June 14, 2022

