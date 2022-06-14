Boris Johnson accused lawyers representing migrants of “abetting the work of criminal gangs” as he defended the plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ahead of the expected first flight on Tuesday.
The plans have been challenged in the courts and condemned by the Church of England’s senior bishops and reportedly by the Prince of Wales, with the Prime Minister acknowledging that there had been criticism from “some slightly unexpected quarters”.
But he insisted the Government would not be deterred by the attacks “not least from lawyers” and told his Cabinet ministers that “we are going to get on and deliver” the plan.
The Archbishop of Canterbury tweeted: “Deporting asylum seekers should shame us as a nation. Our Christian heritage should inspire us to treat vulnerable people with compassion, fairness and justice.”
Frankie Boyle
In response comedian, Frankie Boyle has made a comment that might resonate with you.
Wading into the argument the comic legend tweeted: “The Rwanda flight on the anniversary of Grenfell says everything about the direction we’ve travelled in the last five years.”
Does he speak for you?
Reactions
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
Related: ‘Get on and send them’: Tory MP tells Patel to book 5x more asylum seekers on deportation flights in shameful Commons address