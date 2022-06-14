Boris Johnson accused lawyers representing migrants of “abetting the work of criminal gangs” as he defended the plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ahead of the expected first flight on Tuesday.

The plans have been challenged in the courts and condemned by the Church of England’s senior bishops and reportedly by the Prince of Wales, with the Prime Minister acknowledging that there had been criticism from “some slightly unexpected quarters”.

But he insisted the Government would not be deterred by the attacks “not least from lawyers” and told his Cabinet ministers that “we are going to get on and deliver” the plan.

The Archbishop of Canterbury tweeted: “Deporting asylum seekers should shame us as a nation. Our Christian heritage should inspire us to treat vulnerable people with compassion, fairness and justice.”

Frankie Boyle

In response comedian, Frankie Boyle has made a comment that might resonate with you.

Wading into the argument the comic legend tweeted: “The Rwanda flight on the anniversary of Grenfell says everything about the direction we’ve travelled in the last five years.”

Does he speak for you?

Reactions

This is some Handmaid's Tail shit going down… How on earth is our Government getting away with such awful awful actions!? https://t.co/tSxHL7993i — Laura Jane (@FunkyFlamingo_) June 14, 2022

2 monstrosities on our nations history. https://t.co/yAHOeBzCgm — Ryan Clayton 💙💛 (@RClayton92) June 14, 2022

This kind of thing has slowly crept toward normality, so much so some ordinary folk are unaware, and the racists and entitled are revelling. https://t.co/KMeF12vmOS — Ryan Thomson 🇺🇦 (@ShetlandRyan2) June 14, 2022

A catastrophically rapid descent towards fascism https://t.co/i9Fip0cu80 — Dan (@DanLarge_) June 14, 2022

