Donald Trump’s physician has issued an explanation after the president was pictured with a red scabbing rash on the back of his neck.

The rash on Trump’s neck became visible during the Medal of Honor Ceremony on Monday, and prompting speculation over the 79-year-old’s health.

Sean Barbabella, Trump’s doctor, has now explained that the rash was caused by a cream that the president has been using as a “preventative skin treatment.”

“President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment”, the medical professional said in a statement.

“The President is using the treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks”, Dr Barbabella added.

He didn’t give any indication as to what the cream could be for or why the president needs the treatment, however.

This isn’t the first time that Trump’s health has been the subject of speculation.

He has often been spotted with makeup on his hand, which Trump says is to cover bruising on his hand when it gets “whacked.”

It was previously reported that the bruises on Trump’s hand are caused by the high daily dose of aspirin, which makes him prone to bruising.

“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”, Trump said during an interview with the Wall Street Journal in January.

On the other hand, according to Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, the bruises on Trump’s hand are caused by “constantly working and shaking hands all day every day.”