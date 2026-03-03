Melania Trump chaired a United Nations Security Council meeting on children and education in conflict as US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran continue.

On Monday, the First Lady became the first spouse of a sitting world leader to preside over the UN security council, as she called on member states to protect children’s access to education in conflict.

This was just days after an airstrike on a girls’ school in southern Iran which killed at least 165 people, according to Iranian state media.

Trump chaired the Children, Technology and Education in Conflict meeting, which had been scheduled before the US and Israeli launched military action against Iran, the Independent reports.

She told the 15 member state representatives: “The US stands with all of the children throughout the world. I hope soon peace will be yours.”

Trump also sent her condolences to those who have lost loved ones and a “smooth recovery” to those injured in this “challenging time.”

At this point, if someone told me we’re living in the matrix, I think I’d be relieved. pic.twitter.com/7VA4bUYcxI — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) March 2, 2026

She did not specifically mention any particular military action, but her comments came after Iran reported that more than 100 schoolchildren died in an airstrike on a girls’ elementary school in Minab.

A further 96 were injured in the strike. Iran has blamed the US and Israel for the strike. The Israeli military has said it was “not aware” of strikes in the area and the US Central Command has said it is “looking into” the reports.

The first lady went on to say that education was fundamental to preventing conflict and called for the advancement of technology access worldwide to children.