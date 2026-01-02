Donald Trump has said his health is “perfect” whilst also revealing he is ignoring medical advice from doctors.

Trump’s health has been the centre of much speculation in recent times as the US president nears 80 years old.

At 79, Trump is the oldest president inaugurated in US history.

However, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the US president attempted to put to bed any rumours about his health.

In an impromptu phone call, Trump shared his irritation over speculation in the public about his health, saying he regretted having a CT scan.

He said: ” It’s too bad I took it [the CT scan] because it gave them a little ammunition.”

But in the same call, he also revealed he was actively ignoring medical advice from doctors, by taking three times the recommended daily dose of aspirin and refusing to wear compression socks.

Meanwhile, Trump also said that he takes three times the recommended dose of aspirin per day, something he has been doing for the last 25 years.

He takes 325mg of aspirin per day, rather than the 81mg dose sometimes recommended by doctors, because he “wants nice, thin blood pouring through my heart.”

He added that he doesn’t want to switch routines after so many years because he’s a “little superstitious.”

Trump also revealed that he was recommended to wear compression socks after being diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, but decided not to because he “didn’t like them.”

Speaking about exercise, the president said that outside of golf, it’s not something he enjoys.

“I just don’t like it. It’s boring,” Trump said. “To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me.”

Trump also spoke about the bruising on his hand, something the Wall Street Journal said was down to ever-increasingly delicate skin.

Trump is often seen with makeup on his hand to cover bruising (Getty)

Trump confirmed that he carries makeup in case his hands get “whacked”.

“I have makeup that’s, you know, easy to put on, takes about 10 seconds,” he said.

So a perfect bill of health then…