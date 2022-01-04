A Tory MP has waded into the mask-wearing debate, again. This time over children wearing masks.

It comes as headteachers have warned that staff shortages in the new term caused by teachers isolating because of positive lateral flow tests will be “challenging” for some schools and could lead to more pupils learning online.

Caroline Derbyshire, executive head at Saffron Walden County High School in Essex, and leader of Saffron Academy Trust, told the PA news agency: “We know that (staff shortages) will be a factor and there will be schools in particular parts of the country where rates have been extremely high where staffing will be difficult.

“But this sort of mass of supply teachers that are supposed to be there – that’s not happened, has it, so if we have got shortages it’ll be colleagues who are in school who’ll be doing most of the covering.”

“Keep schools open”

Mr Zahawi told Sky News on Monday that the “priority is to keep schools open”, and the Department for Education has suggested schools merge classes to keep face-to-face teaching in place.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, told PA that school bosses had responded to the reintroduction of face coverings for an initial two-week period with a “kind of weary, pragmatic acceptance that if that’s what we need to do to try to reduce transmission then that’s what we shall do”.

He added: “I think most people will hope that that’s a price worth paying to keep more young people in school, but ultimately that will come down to whether we’ve got enough staff when term starts tomorrow.”

Desmond Swayne

Well, one Tory MP who won’t be supporting wearing masks in schools is Desmond Swayne. In the past he has claimed that wearing a mask is like being Darth Vader. He also said that wearing a face mask in shops was a ‘monstrous imposition.’

He posted on Twitter a pic surgical mask he claims he was sent with the words “PUTTING GERM/BACTERIA RIDDEN CLOTHS OVER KIDS FACES FOR 8+ HOURS IS ABUSIVE” written on it in marker pen.

Swayne wrote: “Whoever sent me this anonymously, I agree with you!”

Whoever sent me this anonymously, I agree with you! pic.twitter.com/lXvF9wEcMd — Desmond Swayne (@DesmondSwayne) January 3, 2022

Reactions

There were tweets of support for his comment, but there were others who thought he was spouting nonsense.

Weirdly, surgeons manage to that very thing just fine, as do front line staff throughout the NHS. — jimnarleneTaylor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 〓〓🏃 (@jimnarlene) January 3, 2022

As a respiratory doctor and academic I see no sense in your tweet. What evidence do you have? Masks are a helpful measure in reducing viral spread. Please consider deleting your tweet. — Stefan Marciniak (@Prof_Marciniak) January 3, 2022

Please quantify how abusive, on a scale from Free School Meals to Refugees Crossing the Channel? — Secretary of State for Socially Uncaring Health (@HUncaring) January 3, 2022

Have you ever met a child who has been the victim of “abuse”? How did you vote in the free school meals and UC uplift? — Marsha (@alfiesmum5) January 3, 2022

The identity of the anonymous sender is revealed…. pic.twitter.com/d6dxQ6x3Ty — Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) January 3, 2022

I completely agree with the child that sent this to me. pic.twitter.com/iHh6htBY19 — Olive 💙 (@Oliveoyl60) January 3, 2022

Dude. You know you can buy, like, clean ones?🤷😷 https://t.co/3LPXvIN6C3 — wanderingbiku-Dave for short (@BikuWandering) January 4, 2022

This fool is a Knight of the Realm & Privy Counsellor…. A public display of ignorance on this scale isn’t funny. It shows just how screwed up British democracy is in 2022 and how much our politics and wider society must change for Britain to be governed well again https://t.co/R31VwXmb9x — Dr Phillip Lee 🔶 (@DrPhillipLee) January 3, 2022

