Boris Johnson accused lawyers representing migrants of “abetting the work of criminal gangs” as he defended the plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ahead of the expected first flight on Tuesday.

The plans have been challenged in the courts and condemned by the Church of England’s senior bishops and reportedly by the Prince of Wales, with the Prime Minister acknowledging that there had been criticism from “some slightly unexpected quarters”.

Tom Hunt

But there are plenty of Tory MPs and right-wing commentators who are supporting the plan.

One such MP is Tom Hunt, who took to Twitter to write a thread about why the government should be sending people on a one way ticket to the African country.

Here is one of the four tweets he sent.

“When have they ever had to wait at length for a GP appointment? To get a place for their kid at the school of their choice? For a council house? Never. Their hysterical reaction to the Rwanda policy goes to show how out of touch they are.”

Then this.

3/3 we should welcome the brightest and the best who want to come here legally. We should welcome genuine refugees who come here in the proper way from war zones and are at risk of persecution. To be able to do this it’s vital we bear down on illegal immigration. — Tom Hunt MP (@tomhunt1988) June 14, 2022

Oh and this…

4/4 it should never be okay to rock up on our beaches illegally having come from another safe European country and then be able to stay here. Turning a blind eye to this is welcoming open borders. An outcome that would be completely unsustainable for our country. — Tom Hunt MP (@tomhunt1988) June 14, 2022

But it was left to James O’Brien to point out the Tory MPs faux-pas:

The thread's unevidenced gibberish, obvs, but have a look at how he's numbered the tweets & have a free giggle on me. https://t.co/EtWekTOh4W — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) June 14, 2022

