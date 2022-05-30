Voters and businesses are “pleased” that the UK Government is set to open the door to greater use of imperial weights and measures, Brandon Lewis has said.

Ministers are preparing to consult on how to further incorporate imperial measurements in Britain after Brexit, with Boris Johnson reportedly keen to announce the move on Friday to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Now, this morning, speaking to Sky News’ Kay Burley, Tory MP Chris Philp said the measurements are part of our “national heritage and culture” after she questioned whether people actually care about it.

#KayBurley – Is bringing back imperial measures really what people care about?



Chris Philp – "This is allowing a bit of our national heritage & culture back onto the shop shelf." 🤦#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/IAP0f4cxNB — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 30, 2022

Mark Francois was also banging on about it on Good Morning Britain.

Baroness Jenny Jones said it was a ‘ludicrous suggestion’ and ‘is a distractive measure’.

Mark Francois supports reintroducing imperial measurements and says 'this is about freedom of choice' and could be part of a trend 'of rolling back EU red tape'.



Watch GMB now 👉 https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/G9lhBduula — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 30, 2022

Reactions

1.

Brilliant stuff by Michael Rosen.

In order to stuff the EU and the domination of France and French in the EU, Mark Francois has announced today that he's changed his name to Mark Anglais. — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 (@MichaelRosenYes) May 30, 2022

2.

The correct imperial measurement to be applied to Mark Francois is a "gross". https://t.co/t08LmFfjmn — Tom Scott 🇺🇦 (@Tom___Scott) May 30, 2022

3.

Mark Francois! There you are! https://t.co/aOZexx5W8G — nick abbot (@NIAbbot) May 30, 2022

4.

Objectively, the most reliable indicator of the irrefutable awfulness of Brexit is the abject desperation of the people still clinging to its carcass. Barefaced lies about vaccine procurement at least had some political heft but celebrating these nonsenses is beyond embarrassing. https://t.co/qPncNE3KQg — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) May 30, 2022

5.

"we can divulge from all of these different directives or regulations" 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/duLrcIcrDt — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) May 30, 2022

6.

People give Mark Francois a hard time, but which other MP matches their office decor to the exact shade of gammon on their face? Impressive. https://t.co/U8sEdnryx1 — Barry Collins (@bazzacollins) May 30, 2022

7.

“This is not harping back to the British Empire…imperial measurements were brought by the Roman Empire…not the British one…Mark Francois is talking a load of nonsense!” –@GreenJennyJones #GMB — ®️I©️🇰y ☮︎ (@VividRicky) May 30, 2022

8.

Mark François on GMB now. Metric Martyrs, EU Red Tape. FFS are there people still buying into this crap?🙄 — Lee Jones (@LeeJone50103071) May 30, 2022

9.

On the plus side, Mark Francois will no longer have to describe himself as 1.5m tall. — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) May 30, 2022

10.

Mark Francois we buy pints of milk, pints of cider, we drive at MPH, we weigh ourself in Stones and Pounds, we measure ourself in feet and inches. You are talking utter sh*te! #GMB — Duke of Preston (@DOPreston) May 30, 2022

Related: Imperial measurements: People posted what other things they could see coming back