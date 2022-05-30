A Tory MP has been pilloried for making a crass joke about the Partygate scandal.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, the MP for Bassetlaw, tweeted a photo of himself at a supermarket, with the caption: “Off to the footy. Making the tough choice not to buy sandwiches and an orange juice in case anybody accuses me of being a lawbreaker.”

🥪🧃Off to the footy. Making the tough choice not to buy sandwiches and an orange juice in case anybody accuses me of being a lawbreaker. pic.twitter.com/B39odReHwG — Brendan Clarke-Smith MP (@Bren4Bassetlaw) May 29, 2022

He was quickly vilified on social media, with a local Labour councillor calling out Clarke-Smith’s lack of sensitivity towards those who lost loved ones to Covid.

Simon Greaves, the Labour leader of Bassetlaw council, tweeted: “347 people have died with COVID in #Bassetlaw. Their loved ones couldn’t visit them in hospital. Whole families couldn’t attend funerals and grieved alone. Bassetlaw voters will not forgive being mocked by their MP for the huge sacrifices they made.”

And Greaves wasn’t the only dissenting voice online, with thousands piling in to call out the Tory MP’s remarks.

Here are some of the most furious reactions.

Oh.. so, sorry not sorry then? https://t.co/d2lnoqfUQz — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) May 29, 2022

This the mentality of Tories, are we in lockdown where thousands couldn’t bury their dead ? Disgusting, embarrassing #Resign you shame your constituents ! https://t.co/9al3koWNmk — Viscountess Shona Форбс 🌻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦 (@ShonaHay72) May 30, 2022

People of Bassetlaw may we present to you your MP. Crass and disrespectful to those who are bereaved, ignorant of those who face tough choices on whether to eat or pay their bills and derisive of the law. Please don’t vote for him again #GTTO. https://t.co/qjm8YtF6Gn — Vee 😷💙🇪🇺 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈🌻 (@Dr_GTTO) May 30, 2022

Say you’re a Tory without saying you’re a Tory… https://t.co/sdMOiVC2Nu — Paul O'Neill (@PaulONeill29) May 29, 2022

Voters in Bassetlaw, especially the Labour ones, make him a one term MP. There’s a reason you were Labour for decades, find that reason again & kick this soulless ghoul out of parliament. I refuse to believe he truly represents you. https://t.co/6scNSI2uG8 — 🌻Lady Daria, Baroness Battersea🇬🇧🇪🇺🌹🧡💚 (@Daria_QT) May 29, 2022

A lawmaker making light of law breaking in our highest political office. This is how low our political system has sunk. https://t.co/CbXdlJrpno — Selvaseelan Selvarajah (@DrSelvarajah) May 29, 2022

We now know @aliciakearns has no confidence in Johnson, but does she have confidence in her colleague who can't even imagine the offence he gives to people who kept to the rules while his boss held parties in Downing St?

It's no joking matter.#Partygate https://t.co/FsKhvfhfeF — MeltonLabour (@LabourMelton) May 29, 2022

