Drivers are being warned to expect long delays on popular routes during the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday period as nearly 20 million getaway journeys are planned.

The RAC estimated that 19.5 million leisure trips by road will take place between Wednesday and Sunday.

But one place that is already packed full of vehicles is Dover, again.

Tory MP for the aream Natalie Elphicke, tweeted: “This week I called for action to be taken on Dover’s roads. Dover is becoming almost as famous for its traffic jams as for its White Cliffs, as reported in the Dover Express.”

This week I called for action to be taken on Dover’s roads.



Dover is becoming almost as famous for its traffic jams as for its White Cliffs, as reported in the Dover Express. pic.twitter.com/Clj6IkXu4t — Natalie Elphicke MP (@NatalieElphicke) May 29, 2022

She followed up writing: “It is concerning that the half-term holiday getaway brings traffic chaos to Dover once more. The ‘TAP’ road management system has caused overnight misery for two nights running for Dover’s Aycliffe residents. Today also sees rat-running building up through Dover town.”

It is concerning that the half-term holiday getaway brings traffic chaos to Dover once more.



The ‘TAP’ road management system has caused overnight misery for two nights running for Dover’s Aycliffe residents.



Today also sees rat-running building up through Dover town. pic.twitter.com/49eWr05pmG — Natalie Elphicke MP (@NatalieElphicke) May 29, 2022

And finally: “I remain in frequent contact with the Kent Resilience Forum and Transport Ministers to Keep Dover Clear. It’s vital that there is a review of National Highways’ current sticking plaster approach – which increasingly doesn’t work for Dover, Kent or the UK as a whole.”

I remain in frequent contact with the Kent Resilience Forum and Transport Ministers to Keep Dover Clear.



It’s vital that there is a review of National Highways’ current sticking plaster approach – which increasingly doesn’t work for Dover, Kent or the UK as a whole. pic.twitter.com/wTf8IbNQEb — Natalie Elphicke MP (@NatalieElphicke) May 29, 2022

So what could be the problem causing this I hear you cry, well she didn’t mention the dreaded B word but a lot of people put the blame firmly at the door leaving the EU.

Reactions

She turned off the comments but people still managed to have their say…

1.

Dear @NatalieElphicke you do know this is a direct result of you, yes you, and Kent voting for #Brexit. https://t.co/cqZP4j7vA7 — Tonksey 🇪🇺 #JohnsonTheCriminal #JohnsonOut (@JohnTonks) May 30, 2022

2.

Interesting that she limits people who can reply. Clearly doesn't want to hear the truth. It's largely Brexit Nats! https://t.co/llXmjRBzJn — Pip (@TheDrstand) May 30, 2022

3.

Natalie doesn’t like people responding to her tweets! If I could I would point out that the cause is Brexit which she and the people of Kent voted for! #BeCarefulWhatYouWishFor https://t.co/BPDRKV0LUa — TNT Claire FBPE #SlavaUkraini (@TNTAndrew1) May 30, 2022

4.

Perhaps if you enabled comments on your tweets you might hear the reasons for the queues but you're stuck in your little Tory bubble and all the world is sunshine and Unicorns and you can't see beyond the rose coloured spectacles that this is down to the Brexit that you voted for https://t.co/nLPBiSfG2T — Steve Lane #FBPE #RejoinEU (@stevelane100) May 30, 2022

5.

The Era of Brexiters whining & lying about the simpler, better, cheaper, freer life we enjoyed leading Europe as 🇪🇺 members has ended.



We now endure the Era of Brexiters whining & lying about the miserable reality of #Brexit restrictions, costs, hassle and decline.



How long? https://t.co/QptjG7nwVd — AndyBallingall #BLM 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🇬🇧🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@cnapan) May 30, 2022

6.

I wonder why there are now so many traffic jams in Dover, it’s a real mystery 🤔 https://t.co/bcdQFUt0cv — Davenant 📸 (@MarcDavenant) May 30, 2022

7.

Just how dense is she? Deal with it Natalie! #BrexitBenefits 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/MFW3rCpxSl — SMR 🎧 Pro-European Radio 📻 (@16MillionRising) May 30, 2022

8.

Erm this is what you voted for right ? https://t.co/SToifBMBHL pic.twitter.com/j7kVEhHTa1 — Moral Lord of Everything 🇪🇺🔶 (@sjharley) May 29, 2022

9.

When told this would happen they called it project fear https://t.co/oyCdShXw35 — Ant (@M0kujin) May 29, 2022

10.

Arsonist sets fire to her own house and then complains it's a bit warm https://t.co/l4nmmPVq29 — Hackney Cyclist (@Hackneycyclist) May 29, 2022

Related: Imperial measurements: People posted what other things they could see coming back