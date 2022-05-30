Summer is just around the corner and there’s a new restaurant in the heart of London you may want to add to your dining out list. Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences kicked off the year by launching their new restaurant and bar TH@51, which is tucked away in St. James’ Court.

Dinner and/or drinks at TH@51 certainly aren’t a casual night out and will leave a dent in your bank balance, but for a special occasion, it’s definitely worth it. The bar alone is a sight to behold and “celebrates our planet’s unique and often fragile ecosystems”. The experiential cocktail menu is designed by Bar Manager, Riccardo Lupacchini (The Rosewood Hotel, The Clipper) and is split into different sections, each representing one of the earth’s unique biomes.

Prices range from £14.50 to £17, so the drinks don’t come cheap, but they’re worth the cost. My personal favourite is the Glowing Jelly (£15), consisting of Ketel One vodka with orange liqueur, sea fennel and glow powder. I’ve never seen a cocktail like it; it could literally glow in the dark. Other highlights from the cocktail menu include Breath of Fresh Air (£15.50) combining Ginepraio, pine cordial, Swiss herbs, gentian and juniper and elderflower cider. And if you really want to push the boat out, try the Shay Al-Walah (£17): an adventurous mix of Ron Zacapa 23, mint tea, karkadè, Moroccan lemon, vegetal milk and date honey.

After drinks, you’ll be taken through to the stunning glass dining with its elegant wood cladding, a soft colour palette, a mixture of low and high tables and a striking bar area which features intimate booth seating.

Led by Executive Head Chef Sujoy Gupta, who joined TH@51 after spending eight years at the kitchen’s helm of both the Taj Bengal Kolkata and Taj Umaid Bawan Palace, the menu features global dishes which draw inspiration from flavours from around the world.

Pairing popular tastes from varied cuisines together to create dishes that are much-loved and recognisable in their differences, the menu is truly unique, but the prices do reflect the location.

The Small Plates, for example, take inspiration from all around the world and is a bit of an odd menu at first glance. I loved the twist on the classic scotch egg (£15), which at TH@51 is made using crispy Mumbai spiced lamb mince and comes with mint chutney and mango chutney. Another delicious starter is the salt and pepper squid (£18) which comes complete with chilli and bell peppers and a lemon hummus dip. As well as tacos and seared tuna, you’ll also find mini naans and bao as appetisers on the menu – so there really is something for everyone.

The large plates are just as varied and include teriyaki salmon risotto, scattered stroganoff and coronation malai chicken. There’s also an incredible fusion of Britain with Korea and India in the form of a Korean roast and paneer wellington. For those who enjoy a steak when dining out, TH@51 has some of the finest cuts of prime beef. A sirloin will set you back £48, while the grass-fed ribeye is £35.

The dessert menu at TH@51 is just as adventurous. Highlights include the masala tea creme brûlée served with a spiced cashew biscotti, or chocolate cheesecake mochi with a generous helping of salted caramel ice cream.

All in all, a three-course meal at TH@51 will set you back a pretty penny, but the delicious food and the picture-worthy cocktails certainly make it worth it.

TH@51 can be found at 51 Buckingham Gate, London SW1E 6AF.

Related: Restaurant Review: Terra at Eataly London