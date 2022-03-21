The Chancellor has sought to defend the Prime Minister after he was accused of making “utterly distasteful” remarks in appearing to link the Ukraine conflict and the Brexit vote.

Rishi Sunak said he did not think Boris Johnson had been suggesting the UK’s decision to leave the European Union and the fight against Russia’s invasion in Ukraine were “analogous”, following comments the Prime Minister made at the Conservative Party spring conference on Saturday.

Mr Johnson said in Blackpool that it was the “instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom”, with the Brexit vote a “famous recent example”.

Words fail me that this loathsome man actually just compared the Ukrainian people's current quest for freedom to the UK voting for Brexit



Just when you thought he couldn't sink to new depths 👇 pic.twitter.com/qxFukg4Oi3 — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) March 19, 2022

Here is one example of the fury these comments made…

UKRAINE LITERALLY WANTS TO JOIN THE EUROPEAN UNION YOU BRAINLESS HAYSTACK https://t.co/qkQtwaMEm7 — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) March 19, 2022

Photo Opp

Anyway, never one to miss out on a picture, no matter how cringe, the PM set about to prance about on Blackpool beach…

Omfg who is he trying to kid he actually took his photographer to shoot this god help us all pic.twitter.com/lgvP95tybw — Carol McLean (@mclean1_carol) March 19, 2022

This is amusing.

Boris running on Blackpool beach with added Baywatch theme. pic.twitter.com/XVDCxw8whp — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) March 20, 2022

But it was this screengrab that really got people talking.

Reactions

1.

Meanwhile, here's @BorisJohnson doing for Blackpool what the Jolly Fisherman did for Skegness.

Uncanny. pic.twitter.com/rbb8rWqPn8 — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 19, 2022

2.

3.

He’s giving worst child on the school trip vibes pic.twitter.com/ofMrBBx4Eo — Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) March 20, 2022

4.

5.

Worries over water quality emerge as massive turd found on Blackpool beach. pic.twitter.com/HzCCU6ASgK — Marquis Stoat of Pombal 🇺🇦🧢 (@PombalStoat) March 20, 2022

6.

Oh look. It’s Boris Johnson doing his same old schtick of acting the buffoon for the cameras so everyone talks about that instead of the fact he’s an incredibly dangerous and reckless human being in charge of the country. They’ll love this on Have I Got News For You pic.twitter.com/bHqvyZZ3eK — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) March 20, 2022

7.

want Fanta

want beach

want make a poo pic.twitter.com/At6XdThmJ0 — trouteyes (@trouteyes) March 20, 2022

8.

9.

give me a W pic.twitter.com/03NZv5RaZk — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 20, 2022

10.

Look mummy, I can fly….. pic.twitter.com/nNVdpHUGiM — Chris Turner #RejoinEU 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇪🇺 #3.5% (@Vesparino) March 19, 2022

11.

Jesus de Pfeffel Christ pic.twitter.com/KuRbUXzml4 — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) March 20, 2022

12.

Is it like some sort of code? pic.twitter.com/de49GURFnn — Angie Cowdry (@wigwam_ac) March 20, 2022

13.

Boris Johnson jogging in Blackpool.

Or is it Chris Griffin of Family Guy fame ????

Not the look he was look he was going for !

🤪🏃🏃🏃🏃🤪🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️😜 pic.twitter.com/otIHDb4dt5 — sandra (@mrsDugskullery) March 20, 2022

14.

Boris Johnson wants to copy what the Prime Ministers of 🇵🇱🇨🇿🇸🇮 did last week #PoundshopChurchill should stick to jogging on the beach with his personal photographer



Johnson is a trivial man in serious times pic.twitter.com/GUUovxTATp — ProudGranny24 (@ProudGranny24) March 21, 2022

Related: From ‘woke’ jibes to BBC digs: Boris scrapes barrel with Ukraine speech

