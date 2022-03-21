Oliver Dowden has been brutally mocked for a bizarre speech in which he he heralded the “calm suburbia of Hertfordshire”.

The Tory party chair was criticised last week for claiming that the government will step back from “net zero dogma” just months after the UK played host to the COP26 climate summit.

Dowden had claimed it was up to the Conservatives to “deliver energy independence for the first time in a generation”.

He said: “Of course that means investing massively on off-shore wind and other renewables, but it must also mean developing new nuclear projects and re-incentivising oil and gas exploration in this country as we transition.

“Because do you know what? I really think the British people want to see a bit more Conservative pragmatism, and a bit less net zero dogma.”

‘Privet hedges of freedom’

But Dowden went one better in a speech to the Conservatives’ spring conference in Blackpool, extolling the virtues of “the privet hedges of suburbia”.

He said: “As I walk with my children through the calm suburbia of Hertfordshire, its values so derided by the left, I actually reflect on the great fortune we have to live in a nation defined by stability, security… and, yes, Conservatism.

“For me, the privet hedges of suburbia are the privet hedges of a free people. And I will make it my mission as Chairman to defend those values and those freedoms”.

Unsurprisingly, Dowden was torn apart on social media for his “gloriously bad” comments, with one onlooker describing it as “the most idiotic thing I’ve seen for a while”.

Here’s some of the best reaction.

I can’t stop reading this speech by Oliver Dowden. It really is the most idiotic thing I’ve seen for a while, and they shower us with idiocy on the hour every hour. Gloriously bad. pic.twitter.com/J5DZ0sJg3p — Brendan May 🇺🇦 (@bmay) March 19, 2022

Privet hedge responds to Oliver Dowden pic.twitter.com/Cj5uyysftS — Emma 🐼🐷🦔 (@Sturdygirl0803) March 20, 2022

I find this speech by ‘Olive’ Dowden astoundingly embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/ifSYETYdc7 — Jake Richards (@JakeBenRichards) March 19, 2022

If you find Oliver Dowden's speech embarrassing, remember that it's not for you. It's for the Tory base which they deliberately cultivate to be ignorant enough to swallow this crap. Yes, I'm having an angry day… https://t.co/MlXVHDGV9z — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) March 20, 2022

Oliver Dowden should be advised that before making a televised speech to an entire country it’s best not to eat the entire contents of a crystal meth laboratory and then wash it down with liquid heroin that’s been infused with diazepam. pic.twitter.com/KIxOoISpA1 — Brendan May 🇺🇦 (@bmay) March 19, 2022

I see the brutal mass sacking of 800 workers, a housing crisis, schoolkids going hungry and rampant racism. And Oliver Dowden sees the privet hedges of a free people. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) March 20, 2022

Oliver Dowden’s speech is the most banal, childish tripe I’ve ever read. pic.twitter.com/lEoYcAUb65 — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🕷🇪🇺🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) March 20, 2022

