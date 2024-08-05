First Minister John Swinney has warned against “unhelpful speculation” relating to the stabbing of a woman in Stirling.

The woman, 21, was treated in hospital for a “non life-threatening” injury on Saturday and a 29-year-old man was charged in relation to the attack, which took place at about 8.20pm in the town’s King Street.

Social media reports on Saturday suggested three people had been stabbed and the attacker had appeared to be Muslim.

The 29-year-old is currently in police custody. He is described as a white man and local to the Stirling area.



This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.



Enquiries are ongoing. — Police Scotland Forth Valley (@PSOSForthValley) August 4, 2024

However, in an unusual move for the force, Police Scotland said the man arrested was white and from the local area.

The rumour had been promoted by Tommy Robinson, the founder of the English Defence League (EDL).

The claim, described by police as “false”, comes amid unrest across England and in Belfast in recent days after the murders of three young girls in Southport on Monday.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, were killed in the attack, with 17-year-old Axel Muganwa Rudakubana appearing court charged with the crime.

This is a serious incident and my thoughts are with the victim. This is an isolated incident and I have been advised there is no wider threat to the public. I would encourage everyone to refrain from unhelpful speculation on social media. https://t.co/dKP3hSnh41 — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) August 4, 2024

In a statement after the man was charged, Chief Inspector Liam Harman said: “We fully appreciate the impact this incident has had in the local community and appreciate the support provided to our investigation.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“We are aware of speculation and false information circulating on social media regarding this incident. I would urge people not to add to this speculation.”

Meanwhile Mr Swinney, who stressed there was no wider threat to the public, said: “This is a serious incident and my thoughts are with the victim.

“This is an isolated incident and I have been advised there is no wider threat to the public.

“I would encourage everyone to refrain from unhelpful speculation on social media.”

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said she and the First Minister were being kept updated by the Chief Constable over the course of the weekend as violence unfolded in England and Northern Ireland, while the force remains in “constant contact” with police across the UK.

She added: “The violence we have seen is the product of criminal far-right thuggery, it will not be tolerated, and Police Scotland have the appropriate powers to deal with public protection to keep communities safe.”

How much worse does it have to get before the army is sent in @Keir_Starmer ? The Police clearly do not have a handle on this situation.



This pogrom against Muslims and People of Colour is going to cost lives unless these far-right thugs are stopped. https://t.co/U279igA5CV — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) August 4, 2024

But Mr Swinney’s predecessor, Humza Yousaf, urged Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to call in the army to quell violence in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, after a hotel reportedly housing asylum seekers was attacked.

On X, formerly Twitter, he said: “How much worse does it have to get before the army is sent in @Keir_Starmer?

“The police clearly do not have a handle on this situation.

“This pogrom against Muslims and people of colour is going to cost lives unless these far-right thugs are stopped.”

The latest incident in Rotherham – just like other events in recent days – is the product of far-right racist thuggery. Racism must be confronted whenever and wherever it appears. https://t.co/y380RN6k67 — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) August 4, 2024

While Mr Swinney said: “The latest incident in Rotherham, just like other events in recent days, is the product of far-right racist thuggery. Racism must be confronted whenever and wherever it appears.”

Later, speaking to BBC News, Mr Yousaf described the violence as “race riots” and “pogroms against Muslims and against people of colour”.

He went on to challenge the framing by the broadcaster and other media outlets of the disorder as being “protesters versus counter-protesters” adding: “That is not right.

“We’re seeing violent race riots and those who are protesting against those race riots.”

