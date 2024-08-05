Tommy Robinson has been located at a luxury 5-star resort in Cyprus as far-right mobs cause chaos across parts of England and Northern Ireland.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, fled the UK last Sunday amid a High Court case accusing him of “flagrant” contempt of court related to a film shown at a protest in central London.

The National newspaper tracked him down using OSINT (open source intelligence) analysis of his social media posts, which included a live stream with American far-right personality Alex Jones and a gym selfie. These posts revealed his location at a luxury resort in Ayia Napa.

The resort boasts a spa, multiple pools, tennis courts, and a water park, with rooms costing over £400 per night during peak season. Robinson was geolocated to the resort until at least August 3.

The far-right figure’s escape occurs as his supporters draw widespread condemnation for orchestrating riots in multiple towns and cities following the tragic killings of three young girls in Southport last Monday.

Tracking Tommy Robinson

The investigation began with a video Robinson posted on Twitter/X on Thursday evening, filmed in a supermarket with Greek packaging and euro prices, indicating he was in Greece or Cyprus. Another video on Friday morning showed him in a gym that matched those of a specific resort chain with locations in Greece and Cyprus. The final confirmation came from a livestreamed interview with Alex Jones, filmed in one of the resort’s pricier rooms.

The Daily Mail independently confirmed Robinson’s location, publishing their findings on Sunday.

Violence and Condemnation

Robinson, who has a large following on platforms like Twitter/X, is accused of stoking tensions and spreading disinformation, pushing an anti-immigration and anti-Islam agenda. His followers have been implicated in violent outbreaks in towns and cities such as Hull, Liverpool, Stoke-on-Trent, Nottingham, Bristol, Manchester, Blackpool, and Belfast, with several police officers injured.

On Sunday, masked rioters stormed and set fire to a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham, chanting “Tommy Robinson” at many riots across England.

Before fleeing, Robinson was arrested under anti-terror laws but released on unconditional bail. A High Court judge has issued a warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear at a hearing last week. However, the warrant will not be enforced until early October, giving Robinson time to indicate his voluntary attendance or apply to set aside the warrant.

Government Response

In a national address on Sunday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the attacks and promised those involved in the unrest would “face the full force of the law.” He emphasized that both the rioters and those inciting violence online would face consequences. The government also announced emergency security measures for mosques amid the threat of further disorder.

