Elon Musk, the owner of social media platform X, has claimed civil war is “inevitable” in the UK as pockets of violent disorder continue to break out across the country.

Downing Street is expected to hold a Cobra emergency response meeting on Monday after “thugs” tried to storm hotels housing asylum seekers on the sixth day of escalating disorder.

The social media has played in stoking the violence has been thrust into the spotlight.

Civil war is inevitable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2024

Last week, Musk engaged with right-wing activist Tommy Robinson on X, hours after the Prime Minister warned that social media “carries responsibility” for tackling misinformation which sparked disorder in parts of the UK.

Musk responded with two exclamation marks to a post by Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – commenting on the Prime Minister’s response to the disorder in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

Musk’s reign at X

The billionaire SpaceX and Tesla boss has had a controversial reign at X since taking over the company in 2022, and has been accused of allowing misinformation and other harmful content to flourish on the site since then.

On Thursday, Sir Keir had warned social media companies after misinformation spread online about the identity of the 17-year-old suspect, Axel Rudakubana, including false claims that he was an asylum seeker.

The Prime Minister said the Government would uphold the law everywhere, including online, where far-right groups have been accused of inciting violence and stirring division in the wake of the tragedy, which has led to unrest in Southport, London and Hartlepool.

Speaking directly to social media firms during a press conference in Downing Street, Sir Keir said: “Violent disorder, clearly whipped up online, that is also a crime, it’s happening on your premises, and the law must be upheld everywhere.

“That is the single most important duty of government, service rests on security. We will take all necessary action to keep our streets safe.”

Misleading content

Social media giant X has come under increased scrutiny since being taken over by Mr Musk in late 2022, with the billionaire himself engaging with misleading content and accounts known for spreading misinformation on a number of occasions.

In the last week he reposted a misleading video of US vice president Kamala Harris, and has previously engaged with accounts known to have spread misinformation on a number of topics, including Covid-19 and vaccine safety.

His approach to running the platform has been heavily criticised after he substantially cut staff numbers and changed the site’s verification and content moderation systems, saying he wanted to allow “absolute free speech”.

Under his leadership, the company has also restored the accounts of many figures previously banned for breaking site rules around hate speech, including in the UK such as Robinson and Katie Hopkins.

Since then, many users claim to have seen an increase in hateful content, as well as pornography and spam posts and accounts, despite Mr Musk claiming he would “defeat the bots” after taking over the company.

A number of experts have raised concerns about the rising levels of misinformation spreading on the platform, which they warned was being used by political activists to stoke divisions and tension.

One said this misinformation had been used by a “vocal minority” to sow division and “fuel their own agenda and trigger a summer of thrill-seeking impulsive insurrection” following disorder in Southport, London and Hartlepool in the days since the attack.

John Coxhead, a professor of policing at Staffordshire University, said groups were being “cynically stirred up by opportunistic populists with nothing better to do”.

