Malaysia has become the first country to issue cautionary advice to its citizens visiting the UK as riots across the country continue.

The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs updated guidance for people heading to Britain over the weekend, saying it is “closely monitoring the series of protests currently taking place in several areas of the United Kingdom, following the stabbing incident in Sourthport on July 29”.

Malaysians were urged to register their presence with the country’s High Commission in London, with the ministry adding:

“Malaysians residing in or travelling to the United Kingdom are urged to stay away from protest areas, remain vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by local authorities.”

Three young girls were stabbed and killed while attending a dance event in Southport, with eight more children seriously injured. Two adults were also left in a critical condition.

False rumours spread online following the attack about the suspect’s background, ethnicity and religion.

Today, there were riots in Middlesbrough and Rotherham. Hundreds of far-right protesters squared up to police shields at Middlesbrough’s Cenotaph, throwing bricks cans and pots at officers. One shouted at them: “It’s our f***ing country.”

One group in Middlesbrough walked through a residential area smashing the windows of houses and cars, while the far-right set fire to a Holiday Inn in Rotherham housing migrants.

