Tommy Robinson has deleted a tweet about YouTube adverts after many reminded him that ads are often personalised to the user.

In a post on X, Robinson went in to bat for one of his biggest fans, Elon Musk, by defending the billionaire’s platform amid reports it could be banned in the UK.

This is following concerns that X’s AI assistant, Grok, is being used to create sexualised deepfakes of women and children.

READ NEXT: US bobsleigh team’s farcical run becomes perfect metaphor amid Greenland threats

Writing on the platform, Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, claimed the only reason Keir Starmer’s government would ban X is “because he fears it.”

To make his point, Robinson shared a screenshot of a supposed YouTube advert. The alleged ad was advertising a website for “gay love” that has “no age limit.”

Robinson said if the government were genuinely concerned about the content on social media platforms such as X, they would also take action against the likes of YouTube.

Immediately though, many pointed out to the far-right agitator that adverts on YouTube are personalised to the user based on their activity online.

I wonder what Tommy Robinson has been watching to get these personalised ads? pic.twitter.com/dD9cZbtJtu — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 13, 2026

BREAKING 🚨🚨🚨



Tough day at the office for Tommy Robinson, as he accidentally tells the world about his algorithm. pic.twitter.com/sSAaiD4zyJ — Politics For You (@PoliticoForYou) January 13, 2026

Now, for whatever reason, Robinson has decided to delete the post.

Tommy Robinson has deleted this self-own tweet after he was told that YouTube ads are personalised. pic.twitter.com/Z8g0S6KI3B — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 14, 2026

An incredible self-own.