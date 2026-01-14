US President Donald Trump has been caught giving the finger and saying “f*** you” to a heckler who called him a “paedophile protector”.

The incident happened on Tuesday (13 January) at a Ford manufacturing plant in Michigan during which a heckler, believed to work at the facility, shouted “paedophile protector” at Trump.

The president reacted by mouthing “f*** you” and putting up his middle finger in what can only be described as slight head-loss from the leader of the ‘free world’.

The moment was caught in a video which has been going viral online.

In response to this clip, the White House has released a statement addressing the incident.

WATCH: Trump shows his middle finger and appears to say "fuck you" after Ford worker yells "pedophile protector" – TMZ pic.twitter.com/aFsDmrvkr7 — BNO News (@BNONews) January 13, 2026

It read: “A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the president gave an appropriate and unambiguous response.”

Tensions have been on the rise across the US after an ICE agent killed US citizen Renee Good.

Meanwhile, Ford equally toed the line, describing the event as “great” but added that they don’t condone people saying “inappropriate” things in their factories.

However, the Wall Street Journal reports that the employee in question has been suspended by Ford.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Sabula said he had “no regrets whatsoever” for his comments.

A GoFundMe set up for Sabula has already raised more than $133,000.

The remarks from the heckler references accusations against Trump pertaining to his friendship and involvement with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump has denied any knowledge of Epstein’s wrongdoing.

It comes as the Epstein files are slowly released by the DOJ, many of which feature a number of famous people including Trump.

Being featured in the files does not imply any wrongdoing.