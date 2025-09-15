Tommy Robinson has been mocked after claiming that the next far-right march he organises will be “this generation’s Live Aid.”

On Saturday, central London was invaded by far-right protestors to take part in the Unite The Kingdom march, organised by the former EDL leader, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

The Metropolitan Police estimates that 110,000-150,000 people turned up for the march, a fraction of the number claimed by Robinson.

26 officers were injured in violence at the march, with casualties ranging from head injuries and concussions, to prolapsed discs and broken noses.

That evening, Robinson took to X to post the following message: “The next unite the kingdom event will be this generations live aid.”

It wasn’t long before many pointed out just how daft it was for Robinson to compare his far-right, intimidating, inflammatory, anti-migrant and flag-obsessed march to one of the biggest charity fundraisers in history.

One person wrote: “An inclusive global event made up of all nationalities and with the profits going to Africa? Fair do’s wee Tommy.”

Someone else said: “Tommy going to do a charity gig to raise money for starving Palestinian children? Fair play to him.”

A third commented: “The irony being Live Aid was to help others, not yourself.”

Referencing Freddie Mercury and Queen’s legendary performance at the original Live Aid, another wrote: “So an event headlined by a gay immigrant with all profits going to charity?”

Along with the injuries to officers on Saturday, There were also accounts of the protesters crossing into ‘sterile areas’ and trying to fight with counter-protesters, somewhat flying in the face of claims that this was all meant to be a festival of free speech. In a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police, the level of violence was labelled ‘unacceptable’.

The Met said: “Many protesters came here intent on violence, confronting officers and engaging in physical violence, which was wholly unacceptable. The 25 arrests we have made so far are just the start, and those identified in the disorder can expect to face robust police action soon.

“We are hugely grateful to the officers who were deployed in Central London today, to those on duty in all 32 boroughs responding to 999 calls, and the 500 colleagues from across the country who stood alongside us in some very challenging circumstances.”