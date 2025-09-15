The irony was off the scale for an LBC call over the weekend, after an Englishman living in Australia phoned in to praise the nation for ‘not letting immigrants in.’

A man called Roger phoned into Lewis Goodall’s show on Sunday to discuss migration and where he thought the UK was getting things wrong.

Roger started the call by revealing he was an expat in Australia and had lived down under for 13 years.

He told Goodall that the difference between Australia and England in his view when it comes to immigration was that “we don’t let them in over here.”

“We stopped the boats,” he added.

Immediately, Goodall pointed out the glaring flaw in Roger’s argument, telling him: “Well, they let you in Roger!”

Roger tried to argue that it was different in his case because “we built this country [Australia].”

When Goodall asked him why it was different for him, and reminded him that no matter which way he spun it he was an immigrant to Australia, Roger said: “You’re not wrong, I’ll take it back.”

As Goodall failed to hide his bemusement at the exchange, the caller added: “But you know what I mean, don’t you?”

“I don’t know if I do to be honest Roger,” the presenter responded.