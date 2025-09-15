How to be a hotel in Shoreditch? Tricky one that in that you are in a cool and vibrant area (I say that through gritted teeth as a long term Soho resident, but it is very cool around Great Eastern Street)? You can’t just do the usual thing of a dj-led party evening. A high end wine partnership is not going to work. So what to do and how? Best of all would be a collaboration with a properly interesting local artist who not only is part of the local area but embodies it. But that takes some judgment and guts to pull off. So, hats off the Hart Shoreditch who have decided to go for it and have pulled off this rather difficult feat.

Hart Shoreditch has made its move as part of the London Design Festival 2025, by partnering with Rosie Reed Gold, the transdisciplinary artist, poet and photographer, to host her latest project ‘Stage Left, Letter Pressed’. This exhibition is perfect for Shoreditch: a love letter to East London’s literary past, drawing on the area’s rich writing history and celebrating the tools, tales, and talent behind the written word.

With a background in English and Philosophy, Rosie’s work is all about exploring how ideas and actions play off each other – and ‘Stage Left, Letter Pressed’ is no exception. The exhibition takes a close look at two local icons: the Curtain Theatre and the Caslon Letterpress Foundry. The Curtain, built way back in 1577, was one of the original stages for Shakespeare’s early hits, including Romeo and Juliet. Though it shut down in the 1600s, its spirit lives on as a symbol of London’s golden age of theatre. The Caslon Foundry, founded in the 1700s, made some of the finest fonts in the game, setting the stage for centuries of London’s print scene.

Rosie has brought this history to life with a mix of installations, video, sound, and interactive pieces. ‘Stage Left, Letter Pressed’ is not just an exhibition – it’s an experience, and one that invites guests to dive into the story behind it. It is also part of Hart Shoreditch’s continued, and rather admirable, mission to celebrate creativity within the local community. If you are going to be in Shoreditch, then best to be a part of Shoreditch, no?

Hart Shoreditch has also partnered with local charity, Ministry of Stories, for LDF 2025. Ministry of Stories was co-founded by author Nick Hornby in 2010 to help young people build confidence in their writing through a range of innovative writing programmes, small mentoring groups and workshops in East London. A representative from the charity will take part in the Power of Self-Expression Panel Talk tomorrow, Tuesday 16th September. and all events are free to join; however, any donations made throughout LDF at Hart Shoreditch will go towards Ministry of Stories’ brilliant work.

The hotel’s excellent, pan-Asian restaurant, UBA, has also promised to provide delicious refreshments throughout the workshops. A variety of vibrant small plates and snacks, as well as colourful cocktails and mocktails, will take guests on a culinary journey while they enjoy the range of events on offer.

These are genuinely interesting and rather wonderful plans and I heartily recommend signing up for one or more of the events. And most of them are free which is, again, much credit to Hart Shoreditch.

Panel Talk: The Power of Self- Expression –

Tuesday 16th September, 3pm

A thought-provoking panel on the power of personal storytelling – from Shakespeare’s era to the voices shaping our cultural narratives today. Rosie Reed Gold is joined by guest speakers from the worlds of art, literature and performance to discuss identity, community, and the role of the arts in self-expression. Followed by an exclusive screening of Rosie’s short film created for the exhibition, and a live Q&A. This is a free event. Link HERE

Opening Party: Launch night! –

Tuesday 16th September, 6pm

Celebrate the official launch of Stage Left, Letter Pressed with drinks, music, and first-look access to the exhibition. This private, invitation-only event will gather artists, creatives and collaborators for a night of connection and conversation. Link HERE . (invitation only)

Bring Word: Poetry and Music Masterclass –

Friday 19th September, 7.30-11pm

In true Shakespearean spirit, this open-mic night celebrates the beauty of language, sound and expression. Led by Rosie Reed Gold, the evening blends poetry performances with live music, inviting guests, poets and musicians to bring word and share their voice on Hart’s temporary stage. A collaborative writing session will open the floor to creativity and connection. Performer tickets available; all are welcome to attend and listen. Link HERE

“Tempests Are Kind”: The Sound Bath Experience –

Saturday 20th September, 12pm

Inspired by Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night (Act 3, Scene 4), this immersive sound bath invites guests to pause, reflect and reconnect. Join sound artist and healer Jessii Rose (@jessiirose) for a one-off immersive sound bath experience, co-hosted with Reiki Master Peter (@h_e_a_l_i_n_g_light), and presented in collaboration with Fire + Alchemy. The session blends sound healing and poetic stillness in a restorative wellness ritual designed to soothe the senses and awaken inner calm. Link HERE

An Improvised a capella Musical by Acaprov: Workshop + Performance Inspired by the spontaneous spirit of Shakespearean theatre

Sunday 21st September

Workshop: 12–1pm | Performance: 2:30–3:30pm

Workshop: Learn how to create musicals without instruments or planning! Whether you’re an experienced performer or a complete beginner that wants the fun and enjoyment of improvising music. No instruments. No scripts. Just your voice. Led by the performers of Acaprov Lisa Lynn Founder and Ineska Dabrowski cast member, this high-energy workshop invites you to explore the spontaneous joy of a cappella musical improv. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or a complete beginner, you’ll learn how to build a musical scene using only your voice and your imagination. Expect vocal warm-ups, games, group singing, and exercises that explore rhythm, harmony, character,

and storytelling — all with zero pressure and maximum fun. Inspired by the spontaneous spirit of Shakespearean theatre, where stories came to life through raw energy, rhythm, and language, this workshop celebrates performance in its purest, most playful form.

Link HERE

Performance:In the afternoon, watch the cast take the stage for a fully improvised, a cappella musical where nothing is planned and everything is possible. Combining beatboxing, body percussion, freestyle rap, rich harmonies, and physical theatre, the Acaprov ensemble creates a full-scale musical on the spot — inspired by audience suggestions and fuelled by creative chaos. With nods to Shakespeare’s love of mistaken identity, shifting emotion, and poetic play, this show revels in theatrical tradition while turning it joyfully upside down. There are no backing tracks or instruments — just pure, inventive musical theatre in its rawest and most joyful form. A once-in-a-lifetime show. Every time.

Link HERE

‘Stage Left, Letter Pressed’ Exhibition at Hart Shoreditch takes place throughout September 2025.

Nightly rates at Hart Shoreditch start from £207 on a room-only basis. For more information or to book please visit http://www.hartshoreditch.com/ or call +44 (0) 20 3995 3655.