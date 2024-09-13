Thousands of EU flags have been readied ahead of the Last Night of the Proms on Saturday evening (14/9).

The BBC Symphony Orchestra will be joined by Grammy Award-winning American soprano Angel Blue and one of Britain’s best-loved pianists, Sir Stephen Hough, at the Royal Albert Hall.

Katie Derham will be presenting the show on TV and BBC iPlayer, with the TV broadcast streamed live in two parts from 7.05pm on BBC 2 and BBC One from 9pm.

EU flags will be on display at the event, as has become the tradition over recent years.

Last year, Brexiteers were up in arms about how many European flags could be seen at the event.

Harvey Proctor posted: “BBC must investigate how so many EU flags were waved & on display at The Last Night of the Proms.

“Disgraceful & misguided BBC messing up a British tradition; a political gesture which would make Sir Henry Wood turn in his grave.

“Utterly vulgar & wrong. Rule Britannia, not Rule EU”.

While Mark Crockett added: “Anyone waving or displaying that EU flag should of been made to put out of site or escorted out the venue.”

