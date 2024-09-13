Elon Musk‘s daughter has slammed him for a “heinous” post he made on social media about Taylor Swift.

This week, Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for the US presidency following the presidential debate between the Democrat candidate and her opponent Donald Trump.

In a post on Instagram, then popstar said she “will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election.”

Swift said: “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

She also said she was “heartened and impressed by Walz’s support for “LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

The Grammy-winning singer shared the endorsement alongside a picture of her with a cat and signed off the post with “Childless cat lady,” as a reference to comments made by Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance.

But Swift’s unsurprising endorsement of the Democrats upset billionaire Elon Musk, who has already voiced his support for Trump and the Republicans at this year’s election.

In response to her post, Musk shared a post on his social media platform X in which he seemed to threaten to impregnate the singer.

He wrote: “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”

This prompted a fierce response, with some labelling Musk a “weird creep” and a “disgusting pig with zero respect for women.”

Taylor Swift signed her endorsement of Kamala Harris with "Childless Cat Lady."



In response, Elon Musk tweeted that he wanted to impregnate her.



Now, Musk’s own daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson has taken to social media to call out her dad for the post.

Writing on Instagram Threads, she labelled his words as “heinous incel nonsense.”

Wilson wrote: “The timing for the Taylor Swift endorsement could not have been better. Can’t wait to see the Swifties at the polls! Vote blue.

“Also, yes, I saw ‘the tweet’. Heinous incel nonsense is in fact heinous incel nonsense,” she said. “I don’t really have anything to add to it, it’s just abhorrent. That much is obvious and if you don’t see how then you’re part of the problem.”

She added: “I would just like to say to my audience members, don’t let people talk to you like that. It’s disgusting, it’s belittling, and incredibly sexist. You deserve better.”

Wilson, who is trans, has been estranged from her father for several years and in 2022 she changed her name to adopt her mother’s maiden name.

She said in a court petition: “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Earlier this year, Musk said his daughter had been “killed by the woke mind virus” during an appearance on Jordan Peterson’s podcast.

Wilson responded by labelling her dad – who has 12 children – a “serious adulterer” who had been absent her entire life and is “desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him”.