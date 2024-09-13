MPs could be prevented from hosting TV shows in a bid to restore trust in parliament, it has been revealed.

The newly formed Modernisation Committee has published a memorandum agreeing to look at tightening rules on second jobs, including media appearances on channels such as GB News.

Under the Conservatives, several serving MPs hosted TV shows, with Jacob Rees-Mogg and Lee Anderson among them.

The now Reform MP for Ashfield continues to appear on GB News, as does his boss, Nigel Farage, who rakes in an astonishing £98,000 a month.

Committees are normally chaired by backbench MPs but this one is unusual in that it will be chaired by Lucy Powell, the leader of the House of Common

She said: “It is a great privilege to serve constituents as a member of parliament, but this privilege requires us to embody the very highest standards.

“As we turn the page in this parliament following the events of the last, the Modernisation Committee will find ways to do things better.”

She said the committee will “set out to drive up standards, improve the culture and working practices and reform procedures to make the House of Commons more open and accessible to people from all walks of life”.

The committee is seeking views from MPs, their staff, House staff, and wider stakeholders to find a “path forward”, she added.

“There’s much to do, and we’re looking forward to getting started.”

