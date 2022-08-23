Liz Truss presided over “efficiency savings” during her time as Environment Secretary that significantly slashed funding for the Environment Agency and resulted in “doubled sewage discharge”, Labour has claimed.

The claims come as a viral report has looked into the background of the sewage crisis.

Labour Party analysis of official figures shows that since 2016, when the Tory leadership hopeful was in charge of Defra – raw sewage discharge more than doubled from 14.7 per overflow in 2016 to 29.3 in 2021.

This coincided with her cutting £80m of sewage monitors as part of a £235m Tory axe to the Environment Agency’s budget, which she branded “efficiency savings”.

But who is to blame the water companies, the government, or Brexit?

Maybe a bit of all of them?

According to Feargal Sharkey it is at least in some part due to leaving the EU.

#BBCBreakfast – Is brexit partly to blame for the sewage problems in the UK?



Feargal Sharkey – It definitely is.. you have to blame the govt for this whole sorry mess… the industry is out of control & it's our rivers & beaches that are picking up the tab for that profiteering pic.twitter.com/PNLka94zH7 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) August 22, 2022

Now a video from BylineTV has also linked the crisis to Brexit.

This appears to back up a report from Full Fact that says: “So Brexit has been at least cited as a factor which might allow water companies to increase how much sewage they discharge.”

“Government deregulation and Brexit are to blame for massive increases sea pollution”



Libby has been testing Brighton water samples in her lab for years. She’s now found E Coli all over Brighton’s beaches. pic.twitter.com/fyvn4Z53dp — Byline TV (@BylineTV) November 2, 2021

In response to the video Marina Purkiss wrote: “Well, well, well, Have a watch of this… Govt voted to relax laws on letting water firms pump sewage into our waters Why? Because water firms could no longer get the chemicals needed to treat the water Why? …BREXIT.”

pic.twitter.com/wVVVF8iH3a — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) August 21, 2022

However, the video has been called out by a professor of economics of climate, energy, environment.

This is not true.



Sewage is spilled because of shortcomings in the physical design and capacity of waste and storm water discharge.



Shortages of chemicals for wastewater treatment would not lead to spills of ***raw*** sewage, as chemicals are used only in tertiary treatment. — Professor Dr Richard S.J. Tol MAE (@RichardTol) August 21, 2022

Those permits are for wastewater that has been through primary and secondary treatment.



This week, they dumped sewage without any treatment.. — Professor Dr Richard S.J. Tol MAE (@RichardTol) August 21, 2022

This may help. pic.twitter.com/UzEhCwbgdd — Professor Dr Richard S.J. Tol MAE (@RichardTol) August 21, 2022

