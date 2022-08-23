Justice Secretary Dominic Raab accused striking barristers of “holding justice to ransom” after it emerged he was on holiday when an all-out strike ballot was taken.

It comes as the Daily Mail has slammed the justice system and their reporter Andrew Pierce appeared on GMB to continue the onslaught.

Hampering

Mr Raab called out the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) for their industrial action.

“As Justice Secretary, I hear time and again that all victims truly want is the justice they deserve. My message to the CBA is simple,” he wrote in the Daily Mail.

“We are increasing your pay. Now your actions are only harming victims, increasing the court backlog, and hampering our efforts to make our streets safer.

Action

Members of the CBA were balloted on Sunday night on whether to escalate ongoing industrial action with an indefinite, uninterrupted strike that would start in England and Wales on September 5.

Mr Raab is on leave with his family in Surrey until Thursday and has not met the CBA since members embarked on industrial action in April, but junior ministers have met the group regularly.

The continuous strike effectively begins next week because the action is ongoing. Friday will be the last working day for barristers before they walk out again on Tuesday August 30.

Mail

Here is a short history of the lead-up to the industrial action and as you can see from the Mail’s front page they are not happy at all.

Barristers on strike: a history



2008-2018 Barrister income cut by 28%



2018 – govt promises independent review into fees



2019-2021 – tumbleweed



2021 – independent review published. @DominicRaab sits on it.



2022 – Raab refuses to implement report's "urgent" recommendations.

This video is amusing.

Rinder

Daily Mail journalist Andrew pierce appeared on this morning GMB to further attack the striking barristers.

As you can see this didn’t go down well with Rob Rinder.

Watch

Barristers have voted to go on an all-out strike in England & Wales as part of a row with the Govt over jobs & pay.

Rob Rinder rips @toryboypierce a new one.



Rob Rinder rips a new one.

Does Pierce make a fair point here though?

Barristers go on strike but not a word from one of country's most prominent lawyers Labour leader @Keir_Starmer doesn't he have a view?

Reactions

People realy enjoyed Rinder’s takedown of Pierce:

1.

I love seeing tories get schooled, but watching Rob Rinder take Andrew Pierce to the cleaners over the Barristers strike was particularly delicious, good start to the day for a change

2.

So good to see Andrew Pierce get shot down by Rob Rinder. Tory boy epitomises everything we have come to dislike about a Conservative govt. Well done Rob Rinder. I salute you sir!

3.

Andrew Pierce's face..🤣🤣🤣🤣 priceless…Thank you Rob Rinder..it needed to be said and my god you said it with bells on !

4.

Rob Rinder knows what he's talking about

In contrast to Tory Boy. Andrew Pierce, who clearly doesn't!!

5.

Brilliance from Rob Rinder! What a geezer.

Andrew Pierce? I admire him for one thing. Pierce knows the critics are right, but he sits there and defends the indefensible. Piers Morgan stormed out. Pierce has guts, that's for sure.

Wonderful Rob Rinder!

Keep it up sir!

6.

Breaking News



Breaking News

Andrew Pierce had changed sides and now supports nationalisation after being he was taken into public ownership by Rob Rinder

