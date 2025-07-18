Kneecap have taken to Instagram to share a message from Avon and Somerset Police which says that there will be no further investigation into their Glastonbury set.

In the hours following their Glastonbury appearance last month, the police released a statement reading: “Video footage and audio from Bob Vylan and Kneecap’s performances at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday has been reviewed.

“Following the completion of that assessment process we have decided further enquiries are required and a criminal investigation is now being undertaken.

“A senior detective has been appointed to lead this investigation.”

READ NEXT: BBC to stop showing ‘high risk’ performances after Bob Vylan Glastonbury controversy

Now, a new message, reportedly shared from the police to Kneecap privately, states: “Following a review of the evidence, I have determined there will be no further action.”

Taking to Instagram, the Belfast and Derry rappers, wrote: “One element of the political policing intimidation attempt is over. We played a historic set at Glastonbury. Whole area closed an hour before due to crowds. A celebration of love and solidarity. A sea of good people at the world’s most famous festival.

“Shortly afterwards we learn of an active police investigation. An investigation that followed after the Prime Minister himself said it “was not appropriate” we played Glastonbury. Walk off stage to the rapturous sounds of good people and into the creaking scheming sounds of the establishment.

“This “investigation” was reported across the world’s media often with wildly misleading headlines. Every single person who saw our set knew no law was broken, not even close….yet the police saw fit to publicly announce they were opening an investigation.

“Why open and publicise an investigation into f*ck all? This is political. This is targetted. This is state intimidation. After the media damage is inflicted and seen by millions of eyes – you receive a private email to say there’s no evidence and no action – that is seen by two people only.

“There is no public apology, they don’t send this to media or post it on police accounts. We will continue to fight. We will continue to win.”

Kneecap’s Glastonbury set was controversial from the get-go with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer even getting involved saying that the band shouldn’t be allowed to play.

Despite being the most-talked about Glastonbury performance in years (before and after they took to the stage), the set wasn’t live streamed on the BBC and was only uploaded to iPlayer with a handful of cuts around 12 hours later.

The set, and the band as a whole, have split opinion and caused debate around the world and they look set to continue to do so.