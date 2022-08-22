The Government’s failure to control the water industry is to blame for the “sorry mess” of sewage pumped into Britain’s beaches, an environmental campaigner has said.

In case you have missed it, here’s one beach closed off to the public as raw sewage is pumped into the sea.

Feargal Sharkey said three decades of poorly regulated profiteering among water companies and a “vacuum of political oversight” had resulted in a state of “extraordinary chaos”.

Reacting to reports that monitors being used for measuring the levels of sewage in the sea are faulty, he warned that beach-goers have no clear picture of the amount of waste in the water they swim in.

Mr Sharkey told BBC Breakfast: “It appeared yesterday that over the last six years water companies have now spent almost nine and a half million hours dumping sewage into the environment.

“And if the data is as faulty as it seems, that number could be a multiple of that by another multiplier of your choosing.

“It’s just a desperate sign of the extraordinary state of chaos that this industry has managed to get itself into.”

The Johnson family have also turned on Boris Johnson’s government for letting our waterways become polluted.

Rachel interviewed her dad, yes really, Stanley Johnson, and they seemed to blame Boris for the environmental crisis on our coastlines and river systems.

Before we get there, this picture shared by Toby Earle might sum up the Johnson bonanza on LBC.

Rachel Johnson interviewing Stanley Johnson about Boris Johnson pic.twitter.com/vtnT4XO5ew — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) August 21, 2022

So over to Stanley who tells his daughter that the increase of sewage in UK’s waterways means: “I would say we have to blame the Government!”

"I would say we have to blame the Government!"



Stanley Johnson tells Rachel Johnson the Government is responsible for the huge increase in raw sewage being released into the UK's waterways. @RachelSJohnson pic.twitter.com/SqCW1GPZMY — LBC (@LBC) August 21, 2022

It seems like the Johnson closed loop system was becoming murkier by the minute.

The Prime Minister's sister asks the Prime Minister's dad who's to blame for the sewage the Prime Minister's government said could go in our rivers and the Prime Minister's dad says it's the Prime Minister's government that's to blame.

I wish they knew someone who could tell him https://t.co/ohoFFH7N8m — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) August 21, 2022

Stanley Johnson blames his son Boris and Brexit for the sh*t being pumped into our rivers and seas. 👇 https://t.co/HybzRGz8yB — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) August 21, 2022

Stanley Johnson waits until Boris Johnson has been kicked out and goes on to attack Government…where has he been for the last 3 years? https://t.co/TajKVBlrPb — Patrick Khatto (@PKhatto) August 21, 2022

So @lbc has Rachel Johnson interviewing her father Stanley about the policies of her brother the prime minister



And some people claim the UK is rife with nepotism… — Sir Karam Bales ✊ 🇺🇦 (@karamballes) August 21, 2022

Boris Johnson is to blame for sewage crisis, Stanley Johnson tells Rachel Johnson.



Yup. Totally normal country. ~AA https://t.co/8bII0nENl1 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) August 22, 2022

Other topics on the Prime Minister's sister's show have included why the Prime Minister shouldn't have to resign over Partygate and why it's right for the Prime Minister to give one of their other brothers a peerage. pic.twitter.com/ggDpiC0Gus — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) August 21, 2022

Look what's happening here. The sister of the PM is interviewing the father of the PM. Is that really normal? Welcome to the new UK. Totally dodgy. Wake up people. — 🏳‍🌈 Frank 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@ChillaxBcn) August 21, 2022

