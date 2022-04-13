If the last 24 hours have shown us anything, it is that everyone has and, indeed, is entitled to an opinion over Partygate.

Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg were among the Tory MPs coming to the PM’s defence after he received a Fixed Penalty Notice for being in breach of his own rules.

But Nigel Mills hit out at his boss, saying his days as PM are numbered as his position becomes “just impossible”.

TV Presenter Rylan piled on too as he took to Twitter, writing: “He’s officially broke the law . That’s it ain’t it?”

He’s officially broke the law . That’s it ain’t it? — R Y L A N (@Rylan) April 12, 2022

It provoked a bizarre social media exchange with Edwina Currie, who also appeared on TV this morning and made a fool of herself.

She tweeted: “No, it isn’t. Shouldn’t have happened, but it’s done now. In case you hadn’t noticed, this all happened two years ago. Putin is laughing at us. Get real.”

No, it isn’t.

Shouldn’t have happened, but it’s done now.

In case you hadn’t noticed, this all happened two years ago.

Putin is laughing at us.

Get real. https://t.co/pDZZ6xU1a2 — Edwina Currie (@Edwina_Currie) April 13, 2022

Rylan wasn’t going to let this one die and replied with: “I did not have @Edwina_Currie on my bingo card for this morning. Edwina, there’s a war, we’re living with Covid, there’s a lot going on publicly and personally. I’m aware when it was. Believe me I don’t need to “get real” it’s a statement. Not an opinion. You stay well, as will I.”

I did not have @Edwina_Currie on my bingo card for this morning. Edwina, there’s a war, we’re living with Covid, there’s a lot going on publicly and personally. I’m aware when it was. Believe me I don’t need to “get real” it’s a statement. Not an opinion. You stay well, as will I https://t.co/giMDSVi0Z6 — R Y L A N (@Rylan) April 13, 2022

Reactions

After the initial confusion of these two random people having a Twitter spat (don’t you just love social media?) there was praise for Rylan.

1.

Putin is indeed laughing.. https://t.co/efIElLg3RM — Jackie C (@JackieC987) April 13, 2022

2.

3.

Edwina – you don’t understand. We don’t care if it was 10 years ago. They partied whilst people died alone – END OF. — Debbie Freeman (@debsfreeman1966) April 13, 2022

4.

Ah, good ol' Rylan – putting the unofficial UK spokesperson for the eggs industry firmly & eloquently in her place. https://t.co/M6NSXQJxWl — Mark S (@ 🏠) (@jacobs_ladder71) April 13, 2022

5.

Forget Elon – it is Rylan that owns Twitter. https://t.co/Lhu4zyeLIF — Gavmeister™ Esq. (@gavinaldrich) April 13, 2022

6.

We changed both prime ministers in both world wars! #JohnsonOut79 https://t.co/YGrGRt1Hqz — Norman Hassan (@NHUB40) April 13, 2022

7.

Edwina Currie, the woman who protected Jimmy Saville & signed off on him having the run of Broadmoor hospital.



How messed up is it that's she's got a platform to give an opinion on anything?? https://t.co/gWyreo9fJ4 — Gavinder Pawar (@GavinderPawar) April 13, 2022

