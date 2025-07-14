Chelsea’s emphatic victory over European champions PSG in the Club World Cup final was overshadowed by the actions of American President Donald Trump.

Following the conclusion of their 3-0 win, Chelsea were all set to become the first team in history to lift the Club World Cup at New York’s MetLife Stadium.

READ NEXT: Donald Trump to be ‘denied access to Parliament’ on state visit

The trophy was presented to players by Donald Trump and Fifa President Gianni Infantino, who had been expected to retreat away out of sight of the cameras after handing over the golden prize.

However, Trump, who had been subject to boos throughout the afternoon’s game, had different ideas.

Unlike US sports like the NFL — where it is common for billionaire owners to be part of the trophy celebrations — in football the moment of celebration is expected to be enjoyed by the players alone.

Just as Chelsea captain Reese James prepared to celebrate the London club’s triumph by lifting the first ever Club Word Cup trophy, the 47th President refused to move away from centre stage.

Despite repeated attempts from Infantino to get Trump to move out of centre view, he stayed put and images from the day show Trump as close to James as anyone.

They did everything but break out a gigantic hook to get Trump out of the shot pic.twitter.com/ZwfmZ2Qn6P — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 14, 2025

A highly peculiar situation followed, with Chelsea’s squad jumping and cheering in celebration all while stood just centimetres from the world’s most powerful man.

The scenes are completely unprecedented in the world of global football and have led to outroar from fans.

One took to Twitter/X to write: “Trump is the most narcissistic, least respectful president in modern history.

“Infantino was clearly trying to get him off the field, but this orange buffoon hijacked the moment and didn’t let Chelsea’s players enjoy their victory.

“Pathetic excuse for a human.”