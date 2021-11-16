Former prime minister Theresa May has slammed Boris Johnson’s government for its “misplaced, ill-judged and just plain wrong” attempt to protect former Tory MP Owen Paterson from being suspended for corruption.

May thinks that despite the government’s embarrassing U-turn, the Parliament’s reputation has been harmed.

She expressed hope that all MPs would now back the government watchdog’s report which advised a month-long suspension for Paterson after finding him guilty of lobbying for firms which he earned £100,000 a year from.

‘Letting off’ Paterson

May abstained from the vote which would have ignored the watchdog’s recommendation and replaced the committee with a Tory-led one, aiming to rewrite the UK’s sleaze rules.

And today she attacked her successor for “effectively letting off” Paterson without punishment, labelling the independent committee’s findings “clear and fair”.

She said: “Owen Paterson broke the rules on paid advocacy and the attempt by right honourable and honourable members of this House, aided and abetted by the government, under cover of reform of the process effectively to clear his name was misplaced, ill-judged and just plain wrong.”

May’s position is not the first time when she criticises Johnson’s Tory government for its policies.

In June, May lashed out at the prime minister’s international travel restrictions.

May’s criticism spree of current Tory government

She said that, at the time, “global Britain” looked “shut for business” with its “chaotic” traffic light system.

Despite the fact that all people over 50 years old were meant to be fully vaccinated by 21 June, strict travel rules were still in place.

Speaking during a parliamentary debate on aviation, travel and tourism, May said the government failed to keep its June 2020 promise to get internationally-agreed standard health measures in place.

She said: “One year on, we are no further forward – what we have is a devastated industry, jobs lost and global Britain shut for business. More than not being any further forward, we’ve gone backwards.

“We now have over 50 per cent of the adult population vaccinated, yet we’re more restricted on travel than we were last year.

“In 2020, I went to Switzerland in August, South Korea in September, there was no vaccine and travel was possible – this year there is a vaccine, travel is not possible. I really don’t understand the stance the government is taking.”

‘Where is global Britain on the streets of Kabul?’

In July, May said she would be voting against Johnson’s plans for a £4 billion cut to international aid, saying the government was “turning its back on some of the poorest people in the world”.

Later in the summer, May hit out at the government’s “incomprehensible and worrying” failure to help prevent the loss of Afghanistan to the Taliban.

She said events in the Middle East were a “major setback” for British foreign policy, adding: “We boast about Global Britain, but where is Global Britain on the streets of Kabul?”

Related: Starmer: ‘There is only one living PM prepared to cut foreign aid, and he’s sitting there’