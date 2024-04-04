An Israeli government spokesman has sparked outrage after claiming there is “plenty of food to go around” in Gaza, despite warnings from the UN that 70 per cent of the population in the north faces catastrophic hunger.

A report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification out at the end of March found that virtually everyone in Gaza is struggling to get enough food, and around 210,000 people in northern Gaza are in Phase 5, the highest, which refers to catastrophic hunger.

Despite aid being dropped since, the problems are likely to become more acute following the deaths of aid workers in the country, which has led to humanitarian agencies suspending their activities in the area.

Here is the depressing response to the plight they face.

"There is plenty of food in Gaza"



Avi Hyman, Israeli government spokesman says there is no famine in Gaza 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bsqjUGHPfx — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) April 4, 2024

