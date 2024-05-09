Campaign group Led By Donkeys has projected the heartbreaking story of a former British Army interpreter working in Afghanistan onto the Bibby Stockholm.

The barge, used to house asylum seekers as an alternative to expensive hotel accommodation, has been in the spotlight after a group of protesters blocked a bus from transporting people from a London hotel to the vessel.

It was also recently revealed that staff onboard the barge joked there was “one less Muslim mouth to feed” after an asylum seeker on board died.

The incident is said to have happened shortly after Leonard Farruku, an Albanian asylum seeker, took his own life over the prison-like conditions.

One former resident has said that being moved there made them feel like a “zoo animal”, while another claimed security staff had told them to “keep your mouth shut”.

Led By Donkeys today posted a video of interpreter Rafi Hottak, who worked with the British army in Afghanistan.

Here’s his story:

Former British Army interpreter @mhottak has a message from the Bibby Stockholm pic.twitter.com/GErWDmDQwo — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) May 9, 2024

