TUC’s general secretary Paul Nowak has sent a pointed message to the next boss of BrewDog after James Watt stepped down as CEO.

Watt announced that he is to step aside after 17 years at the helm this week, handing the reins to chief operating officer James Arrow.

He will remain with the group as a non-executive director on the board, taking the role of “captain and co-founder”, and continue to advise the group on strategy.

Posting on LinkedIN Watt said: “After 17 fantastic years as chief executive, I have decided to transition into a new role in the business, one of ‘captain and co-Founder’ – and James Arrow will pick up the reins as chief executive as our business pushes forward into our next phase of growth.

“In my new role I will remain as a board member, a director and I will also be part time strategic adviser to the business and our to leadership team.”

Watt’s tenure has been marred by controversy in recent years, with an open letter penned by former workers accusing the firm of having a “culture of fear” with “toxic attitudes” towards junior staff.

“Being treated like a human being was sadly not always a given for those working at BrewDog,” the letter stated.

It claimed staff were left “burnt out, afraid and miserable.”

In 2022, former workers also accused Mr Watt of inappropriate behaviour in BBC documentary The Truth About BrewDog.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “This should be a cautionary tale to bad bosses.

“If you slash workers’ pay and conditions you will be called out in public and your business will suffer.

“BrewDog’s success has been built on the back of its workforce. They deserve to be valued properly.

“My message to the new CEO is simple — pay your staff the real living wage.”

