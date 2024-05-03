James Corden and Ruth Jones have confirmed that a new Gavin and Stacey Christmas episode will air this year.

Corden and Jones shared an Instagram post together along with the caption: “Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James.”

Speculation about a special has been doing the rounds in recent months although many of the cast members played down the reports, suggesting that they were hopefully of there being one rather than already knowing it was happening.

Gavin and Stacey is one of the most well-known and loved sitcoms and fans will be desperate to know the outcome of the cliff-hanger the last special ended on.

In the last Christmas edition, almost five years ago, we were left on the edge of our seats after Nessa (Jones) proposed to Smithy (Corden).

Details of the plot for this year’s special are yet to be revealed however filming is expected to take place in the summer and we’re sure it will end in style.

