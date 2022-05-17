‘Tory budgeting tips’ was trending on social media yesterday after a minister told hard-up Brits to consider taking on more hours at work or moving to a better-paid job.
Rachel Maclean told Sky News: “I think what we need to focus on now is over the long-term.
“We do have these short-term pressures on us that we’re all aware of.
“But over the long-term we need to have a plan to grow the economy and make sure that people are able to protect themselves better, whether that is by taking on more hours or moving to a better-paid job.
“These are long-term actions but that is what we are focused on as a Government.”
Granny annex
As tin-eared as the comments might seem, it appears Maclean might have been outdone after Tory MP Jackie Doyle-Price suggested people could “incentivise granny annexes” to save money.
Speaking in the Queen’s Speech debate on making Britain the best place to grow up and grow old, the former minister said the government should be “encouraging people to make better use of their housing asset for the whole of their family”.
She told MPs: “We can incentivise granny annexes, we can make sure that young people have got some hope by having greater access to the wealth in their parents’ home.
“And I tell you, if we can do that, we will actually save money in the health service because unnecessary hospital stays are much more expensive than dealing with the little inheritance tax problem, which might unlock some investment.”
