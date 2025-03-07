Yet another anti-Elon Musk advert has appeared on London’s public transport network, this time advertising “Elon’s Musk.”

In recent weeks, a number of posters slamming the Tesla CEO have been popping up around the capital.

Now, another one has appeared, this time on the Victoria tube line, likening the billionaire to a Nazi.

The poster shows Musk giving his infamous salute, with the word’s “Elon’s Musk” written on it and a bottle with a swastika on it. The damning ad says the pretend scent is a “parfum de 1939” – the first year of the Second World War – and “pour wankers.”

The advert is a clear reference to the salute Musk gave at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration, which was widely acknowledged as being a Nazi salute.

Victoria Line, from Brixton to Walthamstow, for those who don’t live in London pic.twitter.com/ufYekqooiR — Esheru (@EsheruKwaku) March 6, 2025

The advert comes is the work of Wankers of the World. Sharing their creation on Instagram, they wrote: “Can’t believe Elon Musk is now selling a fragrance that makes you smell like Hitler’s anus.”

Over the last few days, similar posters have appeared at bus stops and tube stations in London. These have largely been created by the group Everyone Hates Elon, with their most recent stunt being a bus stop ad which labels the world’s richest man a “bellend”, on behalf of the United Kingdom.

The adverts have forced Transport for London to release a statement though, who have said the posters are “not authorised” and will be removed.

TfL warned that flyposting is criminal damage, telling MyLondon: “These posters were not authorised by TfL nor our advertising partners and we have instructed our teams and contractors to remove any that are found on our network.”

