A Daily Telegraph article criticising the European Union’s attempt to “partition the UK” has been ripped to shreds by a finance expert in Ireland.
Vernon Bogdanor said a “damaging protocol” that alters the constitutional position of Northern Ireland is “unacceptable” in a column this week after tensions around the deal came to a head at the G7 Summit.
Boris Johnson repeatedly told European Union leaders the United Kingdom was “indivisible” at Carbis Bay, saying he will do “whatever it takes to protect the territorial integrity of the UK.”
Unfortunately, the deal he struck with the bloc goes a long way in doing just that.
After saying there would be a post-Brexit border down the Irish Sea “over my dead body” in August, the PM has been caught in a ‘sausage war’ over the implementation of the treaty as a grace period comes to an end.
It seems to have taken a few people by surprise, with Bogdanor saying we “cannot stand” for a partition that was agreed upon over 17 months ago.
Thankfully, we have the faithful Twitterati on hand to point out their mistakes:
I suppose this has to be done. That Vernon Bogdanor article in all its glory. @BrigidLaffan pic.twitter.com/GzntN0SbBO— Jonathan Mills (@Muinchille) June 14, 2021
Related: Daniel Morgan murder: Met Police accused of ‘institutional corruption’ in report
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .