











Give the traditional and beloved trifle a glam makeover by layering custard, sherry-soaked cake, fresh strawberries, jelly and whipped cream in a colourful terrine loaf. Each delightful layer is clearly visible, turning this trifle loaf into a show-stopping crowd pleaser at your next special occasion.

Don’t forget to allow time for cooling and chilling. Although this can be a time-consuming exercise in the kitchen, a store-bought Swiss roll (as used in this recipe) will buy you some time back!

For the sake of chilling, it is best to make the trifle loaf the day before. However, for the best presentation, hold off on adding the top whipped cream layer and strawberries until just before serving up your sweet creation to family and friends.

Remember that whipped cream is done when the cream forms soft peaks when removing the whisk. Also, add your own spinto this all-round great dessert with any combination of fruit, such as raspberries or even blueberries. This recipe also calls for pecan nuts, which gives the trifle load an added bit of delicious nutty texture.

DID YOU KNOW?

According to Britannica.com, although its origins are unclear, trifle was likely invented during the 20th century in the Lake District of northwest England, from where its popularity spread across the country.

Trifle Loaf with a Swiss Roll, Strawberries and Pecan Nuts Worthy of a dinner party! This impressive Trifle Loaf puts a brand new spin on the classic dessert we've all come to love. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 1 hour 30 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 30 minutes Servings: 12 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 1 sachet red jelly powder

1 sachet green jelly powder

1 Swiss roll dessert

30 ml sherry

500 ml whipped cream

1 cup pecan nuts

500 ml custard

strawberries Instructions Make the jelly, pouring each colour in a separate medium-sized greased bread pan. Place in the fridge to set.

Once the jelly has set, loosen the sides with a knife. Turn the mould over and the jelly should flop out.

Cut the Swiss roll in thin slices. Place a layer of the cake in the bottom of the mould. Sprinkle some of the sherry over the cake. Then place a layer of the solid jelly. Pour custard over the jelly. Spread a thin layer of whipped cream over the custard. Sprinkle nuts over the cream. Repeat the layers until the mould is full. Place in the fridge to set overnight.

Remove the trifle from the fridge. Using your serving dish, place it over the mould. Turn it upside down, and the trifle will flip onto the dish. Using the leftover cream, pipe it onto the trifle and garnish with the strawberries. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

