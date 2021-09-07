Boris Johnson broke an election promise as he announced a £12 billion a year tax raid to address the funding crisis in health and social care. The decision has been slammed from a large cross-section of the political spectrum.

The prime minister insisted the new health and social care levy, based on a 1.25 per cent increase in National Insurance contributions, was “the reasonable and the fair approach”.

Downing Street said that a typical basic rate taxpayer earning £24,100 would pay £180 a year, while a higher rate taxpayer on £67,100 would pay £715 as a result of the new tax.

Election pledge

Mr Johnson entered Downing Street in 2019 claiming he had a clear plan to fix the social care crisis and the manifesto which helped secure his landslide election win later that year promised not to raise National Insurance.

Admitting that the pledge had been scrapped, Mr Johnson said: “No Conservative government ever wants to raise taxes and I will be honest with the House, yes, I accept that this breaks a manifesto commitment, which is not something I do lightly.

“But a global pandemic was in no-one’s manifesto and I think the people of this country understands that in their bones and they can see the enormous steps this Government and the Treasury have taken.

“After all the extraordinary actions that have been taken to protect lives and livelihoods over the last 18 months, this is the right, the reasonable and the fair approach.”

Poll tax

The SNP’s Ian Blackford was enraged by the new tax rise and compared it to the hated poll tax, introduced by Magaret Thatcher. He told the House” “This is the Prime Minister’s poll tax, on Scottish workers, to pay for English social care… why are Scottish families being hit by another Tory poll tax.”

Ian Blackford(SNP) – “This is the Prime Minister’s poll tax, on Scottish workers, to pay for English social care… why are Scottish families being hit by another Tory poll tax.” pic.twitter.com/UsmVbhmEbP — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 7, 2021

He was then called out by Gavin Newlands, another SNP MP who said: “The Prime Minister’s brexit bonus, £350million a week, would bring in £18 billion a year… where is this money or did it never exist?”

Gavin Newlands(SNP) – The Prime Minister’s brexit bonus, £350million a week, would bring in £18 billion a year… where is this money or did it never exist? pic.twitter.com/u18fyl1h4f — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 7, 2021

Tax the rich

1.

Please don’t make me pay more #NationalInsurance – I had to sell my Nans home to pay for her care, I have no savings, don’t own a property, have no private pensio Len & am 40 years old! #TaxTheRich — Alecia Louise Emerson-Thomas (@AleciaLouiseET) September 7, 2021

2.

The wealthy could still have far, far more than everyone else, but it’s not enough for them, they have to have *insane* amounts more than everyone else – and the right wing press exists to brainwash everyone into keeping it that way https://t.co/k4r3rHilgp #TaxTheRich pic.twitter.com/XBWzqlshft — Matthew Todd (@MrMatthewTodd) September 7, 2021

3.

This is revolting. Earn under 50 grand pay 13.25% national insurance, earn more than that you only pay 3.25%. How is that even remotely fair. You are essentially forcing the lower paid to fund wealthy peoples care needs. Disgusting. #TaxTheRich https://t.co/epnlhOgIiX — Lunar Counselling (@lunarcounsell) September 7, 2021

4.

A 1% millionaire tax would raise £260bn in 5 years



1.25% on the lowest earners in society raises just £13bn a year



Meanwhile the most privileged generation avoids this and can pass their wealth on



The people paying for this are the care workers #TaxTheRich #socialcare pic.twitter.com/8d4xqSlnJb — Clifford K 🇪🇺 (@holte) September 7, 2021

5.

For years, the media – both the billionaire press & public service broadcasters working in tandem helping capitalist performing the great transfer of the world wealth from the poor, working class & now the middle class to the world richest 1%#TaxTheRich to fund NHS#socialcare pic.twitter.com/6QOgYQSP60 — Brutal Echo (@BrutalEcho) September 7, 2021

6.

– Still regressive overall

– Still taxing the wrong part of the economy

– The £10bn a yr raised still won’t raise enough (estimated £19bn needed)

– Equalising capital gains tax & income tax – appx £90bn over 5yrs

– A 1% tax on millionaires would raise £260bn over 5yrs #socialcare https://t.co/jNTVnM5nlO — Clive Lewis MP (@labourlewis) September 7, 2021

7.

Richard Burgon absolutely kicking arse



Asking the questions we want to hear from an opposition #TaxTheRich who have wealth of over £100m just 10% & it would raise £69bn



Boris Johnson naturally turned this into a panto & doesn’t agree#EnoughIsEnough #NationalInsurance pic.twitter.com/NpQ6iw4TMz — kerry ✊💙 (@hewitson10) September 7, 2021

8.

Meet the Johnson Conservatives: high borrowing, record debt, high taxes, ‘fuck business’, trade barriers, red tape.



And all that money is siphoned off by crony contracts. So we STILL get cuts, inequality, child poverty, neglect, underinvestment.



Truly, the worst of all worlds. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) September 7, 2021

9.

National Insurance drops from 12% to 2% if you earn over £50,268/year. Raising it, while taking up to £1,000 off of those on Universal Credit – 40% of whom are in work – instead of taxing wealth, mansions, or high incomes is a choice to redistribute from the poor to the wealthy. — Aidan Stitt (@Aidanj1999) September 7, 2021

10.

Someone give me nudge when the ‘levelling up’ starts… #TaxTheRich — Martin Delaney (@1MartinDelaney) September 7, 2021

