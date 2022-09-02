Boris Johnson has been widely mocked after saying that we could cut their energy bill by buying a new £20 kettle to save £10 a year on their electricity.

Speaking in Suffolk yesterday, Johnson said: “If you have an old kettle which takes ages to boil, it may cost you £20 to replace it – but if you get a new one, you’ll save £10 a year every year on your electricity bill.”

Disabilities

It comes as people with disabilities have told of their struggles over the cost-of-living crisis, with one woman unable to reduce her energy bills because her electric wheelchair is essential for her life.

The Government have offered a range of payments to support those who are disabled with bills, however some have said more needs to be done.

Anastasia Tempest, who has cerebral palsy and is a freelance journalist and writer who lives in Yorkshire, said her electricity bills have rocketed to £5,000 because of the rising cost of living and her reliance on her electric wheelchair to get around.

“I can’t afford to not charge the electric wheelchair because otherwise I’m not able to move,” she told the PA news agency.

“I can’t push a manual wheelchair, so my electric wheelchair is the backbone to everything I do really, from movement, to posting a letter, to popping to the shop – the everyday stuff that people take for granted.

“I have an electronic bed as well which helps me to transfer from the bed to my chair more easily, so I need to have electricity on all the time.”

Watch

Boris Johnson – Buy a new kettle & save £10 a year on your electricity bill. 👀 pic.twitter.com/IMtIiwJk4k — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 1, 2022

Reactions

The comment has quite rightly sparked a furious response, as the entire nation, apart from the odd billionaire, is in a state of panic about how to keep their heads above water as the economy flatlines.

1.

That's me off for a weekend of partying & thanks to Johnson's tip about kettles I've got an extra tenner to spend. 🍻🥳 😊 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 2, 2022

2.

8 million views on this video in about as many hours.



Johnson’s “kettle” moment is like Trump’s “bleach” moment or Tony Abbott’s “suppository” moment. It’s on that level. What a way to go. 🤦🏻‍♂️pic.twitter.com/UZLE5imQky — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) September 1, 2022

3.

Dear @MartinSLewis,



Call yourself a money saving expert? @BorisJohnson just blew you out of the water, mate. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) September 1, 2022

4.

They are taking the p*** now 😟 https://t.co/iUhr1rHUWT — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) September 1, 2022

5.

Just get a new kettle kids and you’ll save a tenner on your £7,500 energy bills



Visionary gibberish from the outgoing PM



pic.twitter.com/NCpK0OewOV — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) September 1, 2022

6.

The energy price cap will rise 80% to £3,549 next month and Boris Johnson is telling people to buy a new kettle to save money on their bills over the course of a few hundred years.



Stop wasting time. We need wealth tax and public ownership now.pic.twitter.com/kdNHPzegPY — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) September 1, 2022

7.

Buy a new kettle for £20 to save £10 on your energy bill, says the PM 🤯



*How* are these clowns running the country? Why do we put up with it?#EnoughlsEnough pic.twitter.com/KNyTzebKJM — Enough is Enough (@eiecampaign) September 1, 2022

8.

Kind of disappointing that Martin Lewis never mentioned the kettle thing.

All your heroes let you down in the end don't they? — Phil Harrison (@MrPMHarrison) September 1, 2022

9.

"I nearly froze to death because my energy bill was £3,500"



"How did you survive?"



"Bought a kettle for £20 and made my money back in two years" https://t.co/J4a6JJzHB7 — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 1, 2022

10.

Buy a new kettle and save £10 on your £3,549 energy bill, says Johnson.



The Tories just don’t get it. Never have, never will. #YouYesYet? pic.twitter.com/bEv5LWVfsl — Tommy Sheppard MP (@TommySheppard) September 1, 2022

11.

Tell them to buy a new kettle pic.twitter.com/xYGM0hGg5g — mat reed (@reed_mat) September 1, 2022

12.

Prepare for your electricity bill going up to £5,400 in January by getting a kettle that will reduce it to only £5,390! Energy crisis sorted. You’re very welcome, goodbye! https://t.co/G2teAQV04C — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) September 1, 2022

13.

Get a ‘party donor’ to pay for the kettle & it will only cost you a peerage. https://t.co/qPgLmyn96b — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) September 1, 2022

14.

Buy a new kettle. That’s the Tory answer to the 4K a year energy bills. https://t.co/J83wDtqhrQ — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) September 1, 2022

15.

Dear Mogg

I gather I've gripped the nation with my kettle proposal. As I remember it, Aladdin was big on kettles and sold them to the Queen of China. It's that kind of entrepreneurial spirit that's going to put the mate back into climate.

Hiatus intoxicatus

Boris — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 (@MichaelRosenYes) September 1, 2022

16.

Can't pay your bills this winter, buy a kettle now and save £10 a few years down the line.



That's a saving of 3p a day in year three – before taking inflation into account.



How ever will we cope without this great brains trust?! https://t.co/gP1yreF7VY — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) September 1, 2022

17.

The answer to inflation spiralling out of control – axe motorway speed limits and a new kettle 😳 — Fred Sirieix (@fredsirieix1) September 1, 2022

18.

Daily Star’s headline is epic…

Related: Watch: French govt won’t let energy prices rise while in UK Johnson advises people to buy a kettle