Boris Johnson has been widely mocked after saying that we could cut their energy bill by buying a new £20 kettle to save £10 a year on their electricity.
Speaking in Suffolk yesterday, Johnson said: “If you have an old kettle which takes ages to boil, it may cost you £20 to replace it – but if you get a new one, you’ll save £10 a year every year on your electricity bill.”
Disabilities
It comes as people with disabilities have told of their struggles over the cost-of-living crisis, with one woman unable to reduce her energy bills because her electric wheelchair is essential for her life.
The Government have offered a range of payments to support those who are disabled with bills, however some have said more needs to be done.
Anastasia Tempest, who has cerebral palsy and is a freelance journalist and writer who lives in Yorkshire, said her electricity bills have rocketed to £5,000 because of the rising cost of living and her reliance on her electric wheelchair to get around.
“I can’t afford to not charge the electric wheelchair because otherwise I’m not able to move,” she told the PA news agency.
“I can’t push a manual wheelchair, so my electric wheelchair is the backbone to everything I do really, from movement, to posting a letter, to popping to the shop – the everyday stuff that people take for granted.
“I have an electronic bed as well which helps me to transfer from the bed to my chair more easily, so I need to have electricity on all the time.”
Watch
Reactions
The comment has quite rightly sparked a furious response, as the entire nation, apart from the odd billionaire, is in a state of panic about how to keep their heads above water as the economy flatlines.
Daily Star’s headline is epic…
